Morocco Women vs Ghana Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2025

Morocco Women and Ghana Women lock horns at the Olympic Stadium Rabat on Tuesday for their semi-final encounter in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Ranked 60th in the world, the Atlas Lionesses beat Mali 3-1 in the last eight.

Ibtissam Jraidi fired them in front after only seven minutes before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot in the 79th minute.

Kenza Chapelle then added a third in the penultimate minute of normal time, before Aissata Traore pulled a consolation goal back for Mali in stoppage time.

For the second AFCON edition in a row, Morocco are into the semi-finals of the competition, but now face another stern test in their quest for a first AFCON title against three-time runners-up, Ghana.

The Black Queens defeated Algeria on penalties to get to this stage of the competition. The sides played out a goalless stalemate before shootouts beckoned, wherein Algeria missed two of their spot-kicks, while Ghana converted all four of theirs.

For the third time in four games at the cup, Ghana failed to win a game from open play.

Morocco Women vs Ghana Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Morocco Women and Ghana Women have met just once in the WAFCON before: way back in 2000 when Ghana won 3-0 in the group stages.

The Atlas Lionesses are ranked 60th in the world, whereas Ghana Women are just six places below them.

Morocco Women have scored 10 goals in four games at the WAFCON so far, more than any team in the tournament right now.

Morocco haven't lost a game since April, a run stretching back by eight games.

In 12 official games so far, Ghana have won just four, including a 4-1 defeat of Tanzania at the ongoing WAFCON tournament.

Ghana are in their first semi-final since 2016, when they achieved a third-place finish.

Morocco Women vs Ghana Women Prediction

Ghana Women have blown hot and cold this year, struggling to kill the game off and looking unsettled in defense.

Morocco Women are in a much better shape by comparison and are heavy favorites to reach the finals again.

Prediction: Morocco Women 2-1 Ghana Women

Morocco women vs Ghana women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

