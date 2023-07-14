Morocco Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023 

Morocco Women and Jamaica Women square off in a friendly on Sunday (July 16).

The Moroccans are coming off a goalless draw against Switzerland in a friendly a fortnight ago. Jamaica, meanwhile, were engaged in a ten-goal thriller, falling to a 7-3 defeat against Mexico in the Caribbean Games.

Kiana Palacios and Stephany Mayor scored braces either side of the interval to inspire their nation to a comfortable win en route winning the competition. The Reggae Girlz will turn their attention to the Lionesses of Atlas for their next encounter.

Both sides will use this friendly to continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Morocco have been drawn in Group H alongside France, Colombia and South Korea. Jamaica, meanwhile, are drawn alongside Brazil, France and Panama in Group F.

Morocco Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Morocco's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Jamaica's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Jamaica have won just one of their last seven friendlies, losing six games.

Morocco have failed to score in their last four friendlies.

Morocco Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency in the last few months, with Jamaica winning just one of their last seven friendlies.

They also failed to make a mark at the Caribbean Games, conceding 13 times in three games. Their defensive solidity will have to be improved upon as they prepare to face significantly tougher opposition.

Morocco, meanwhile, have been more defensively resolute, but they have also been toothless in attack, having failed to find the back of the net in their last four games. The North Africans will be making their World Cup debut and have proven their mettle by getting consecutive goalless draws against Switzerland and Italy.

Morocco should share the spoils in a third consecutive goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Morocco 0-0 Jamaica

Morocco Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals