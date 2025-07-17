Morocco Women vs Mali Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025 

Morocco Women will clash with Mali Women at the Olympic Stadium in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday. Both teams are in search of a ticket to the semi-finals.
Morocco Women vs Mali Women Preview
Morocco have been enjoying tremendous support from fans as they are the host team. We expect locals to pump up the volume in the knockout stage. However, that alone may not be enough as Morocco were held to a 2-2 draw by Zambia in their opening game, despite the home support. Moroccans are expecting a lot from their team.
The Atlas Lionesses won two matches – against DR Congo 4-2 and Senegal 1-0 – and drew against Zambia 2-2 to top Group A on seven points. Morocco are making their third appearance in the competition, with their best record being a runner-up spot in 2022. They prevailed in their last meeting against Mali 1-0.
Mali had a dream start in the competition, beating Tanzania 1-0 in their opening game, but failed to build on their momentum. They drew against Ghana 1-1 in their second match and lost heavily against South Africa 4-0 in their final group match. However, Mali were able to scale through as one of the best third-placed teams.
Les Aiglonnes are appearing for the eighth time in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Their best performance remains a fourth-place finish in the 2018 edition. This is also their second time to progress beyond the group stage. Mali will have to brace themselves for a hostile atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.
Morocco Women vs Mali Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both teams have met twice, in international friendlies, with Morocco winning once while the other game ended in a goalless draw.
- Morocco have suffered only one defeat this year out of 11 matches played, including eight friendlies.
- Morocco have scored 15 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Mali have scored three goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Morocco have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Mali have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Morocco – W-W-D-W-W, Mali – D-W-L-L-D.
Morocco Women vs Mali Women Prediction
Morocco are under pressure to deliver – to the fans and the entire nation. They are yet to win this competition, and will hope to make it happen this time.
Mali would have to show their aggressive side to be able to disrupt the hosts in this match and snatch the semi-final ticket.
Morocco are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Morocco Women 3-1 Mali Women
Morocco Women vs Mali Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Morocco Women to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Morocco to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Mali to score - Yes