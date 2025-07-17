Morocco Women vs Mali Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025 

Morocco Women will clash with Mali Women at the Olympic Stadium in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday. Both teams are in search of a ticket to the semi-finals.

Ad

Morocco Women vs Mali Women Preview

Morocco have been enjoying tremendous support from fans as they are the host team. We expect locals to pump up the volume in the knockout stage. However, that alone may not be enough as Morocco were held to a 2-2 draw by Zambia in their opening game, despite the home support. Moroccans are expecting a lot from their team.

The Atlas Lionesses won two matches – against DR Congo 4-2 and Senegal 1-0 – and drew against Zambia 2-2 to top Group A on seven points. Morocco are making their third appearance in the competition, with their best record being a runner-up spot in 2022. They prevailed in their last meeting against Mali 1-0.

Ad

Trending

Mali had a dream start in the competition, beating Tanzania 1-0 in their opening game, but failed to build on their momentum. They drew against Ghana 1-1 in their second match and lost heavily against South Africa 4-0 in their final group match. However, Mali were able to scale through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Les Aiglonnes are appearing for the eighth time in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Their best performance remains a fourth-place finish in the 2018 edition. This is also their second time to progress beyond the group stage. Mali will have to brace themselves for a hostile atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Ad

Morocco Women vs Mali Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met twice, in international friendlies, with Morocco winning once while the other game ended in a goalless draw.

Morocco have suffered only one defeat this year out of 11 matches played, including eight friendlies.

Morocco have scored 15 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mali have scored three goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Morocco have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Mali have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Morocco – W-W-D-W-W, Mali – D-W-L-L-D.

Ad

Morocco Women vs Mali Women Prediction

Morocco are under pressure to deliver – to the fans and the entire nation. They are yet to win this competition, and will hope to make it happen this time.

Mali would have to show their aggressive side to be able to disrupt the hosts in this match and snatch the semi-final ticket.

Morocco are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Ad

Prediction: Morocco Women 3-1 Mali Women

Morocco Women vs Mali Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Morocco Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Morocco to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mali to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More