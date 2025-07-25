Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

Morocco Women and Nigeria Women will stage the final showdown at Olympic Stadium in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The hosts want to avoid a repeat of their 2022 misstep while Nigeria seem to be hungry for more.
Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Preview
Morocco have been through this before in the not too distant past. They reached the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 on home soil, but lost to South Africa 2-1. It would have been their first title in the competition. The disappointment was difficult to deal with and many locals don’t wish to relive it, including the coach.
The Atlas Lionesses hired Jorge Vilda in October 2023 to help improve the status of the national team and women’s football in general in the Kingdom. Vilda led Spain to clinch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and is quite conscious of the expectations from his current employers and the entire nation. Another final defeat at home would be disastrous.
Nigeria have tagged their campaign as ‘Mission X’, meaning they want to claim a 10th title. They remain the most successful team of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with nine titles, but finished fourth in the previous edition. Unbeaten in their last eight outings, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Co. are upbeat in front of the home crowd.
Super Falcons saw off the challenge of defending champions South Africa 2-1 in the semi-finals to reach their 10th official final. They have not lost a final in this competition, and could draw inspiration from that record as they take on the hosts, who are in search of their first title. Experience could be crucial, as well as home support.
Morocco vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Morocco and Nigeria's last official clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with Morocco winning on penalties.
- Morocco have played 13 matches this year, winning nine, drawing two and losing only one.
- Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in this competition.
- Nigeria have scored 11 goals and conceded only one in their last five matches in this competition.
- Morocco have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Nigeria have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Morocco – D-W-W-W-D, Nigeria – W-W-D-W-W.
Morocco vs Nigeria Prediction
Morocco seem to be feeling the pressure of being the host team. They are expected to tread carefully in this game to avoid blunders and failure.
Nigeria are aware they will face a hostile atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium but must focus solely on the pitch to deliver.
Nigeria are the favorites based on form and experience.
Prediction: Morocco Women 1-2 Nigeria Women
Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Nigeria Women to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Nigeria to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Morocco to score - Yes