Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

Morocco Women and Nigeria Women will stage the final showdown at Olympic Stadium in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The hosts want to avoid a repeat of their 2022 misstep while Nigeria seem to be hungry for more.

Ad

Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Preview

Morocco have been through this before in the not too distant past. They reached the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 on home soil, but lost to South Africa 2-1. It would have been their first title in the competition. The disappointment was difficult to deal with and many locals don’t wish to relive it, including the coach.

The Atlas Lionesses hired Jorge Vilda in October 2023 to help improve the status of the national team and women’s football in general in the Kingdom. Vilda led Spain to clinch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and is quite conscious of the expectations from his current employers and the entire nation. Another final defeat at home would be disastrous.

Ad

Trending

Nigeria have tagged their campaign as ‘Mission X’, meaning they want to claim a 10th title. They remain the most successful team of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with nine titles, but finished fourth in the previous edition. Unbeaten in their last eight outings, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Co. are upbeat in front of the home crowd.

Super Falcons saw off the challenge of defending champions South Africa 2-1 in the semi-finals to reach their 10th official final. They have not lost a final in this competition, and could draw inspiration from that record as they take on the hosts, who are in search of their first title. Experience could be crucial, as well as home support.

Ad

Morocco vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Morocco and Nigeria's last official clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with Morocco winning on penalties.

Morocco have played 13 matches this year, winning nine, drawing two and losing only one.

Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in this competition.

Nigeria have scored 11 goals and conceded only one in their last five matches in this competition.

Morocco have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Nigeria have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Morocco – D-W-W-W-D, Nigeria – W-W-D-W-W.

Ad

Morocco vs Nigeria Prediction

Morocco seem to be feeling the pressure of being the host team. They are expected to tread carefully in this game to avoid blunders and failure.

Nigeria are aware they will face a hostile atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium but must focus solely on the pitch to deliver.

Nigeria are the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Morocco Women 1-2 Nigeria Women

Ad

Morocco Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nigeria Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nigeria to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Morocco to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More