Morocco Women vs Senegal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Morocco Women will face Senegal Women at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday in the final group-stage game of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. The host nation have enjoyed a positive continental campaign so far and only need a point on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals as they sit atop Group A with four points.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Zambia Women in their group opener last weekend, with Ghizlane Chebbak scoring a late leveler to snatch a point for the Atlas Lionesses. They then picked up their first win of the tournament last time out with a 4-2 victory over DR Congo women, featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Chebbak.

Senegal Women, meanwhile, kicked off their WAFCON campaign with a 4-0 demolition of DR Congo, featuring first-half braces from Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye. They were then beaten 3-2 by Zambia in their second group game, with Ndiaye once again netting a double.

The Lionesses sit third in their group with three points from an obtainable six and must win on Saturday if they are to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Morocco Women vs Senegal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the third meeting between the two teams, with Morocco coming out on top in each of their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last October, which saw the Atlas Lionesses run out 7-0 winners.

Morocco and Senegal have both scored six goals in this year's WAFCON, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

The Atlas Lionesses are ranked 60th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings, while the Lionesses of Teranga are ranked 81st.

Morocco Women vs Senegal Women Prediction

Morocco are undefeated in their last five matches, picking up four wins in that period. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash and will be boosted even further by their home advantage.

Senegal's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Prediction: Morocco Women 2-1 Senegal Women

Morocco Women vs Senegal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Morocco's last five matches)

