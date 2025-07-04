Morocco Women vs Zambia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

Hosts Morocco will face Zambia in the curtain-raiser of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Saturday (July 5th). The game will be played at Stade Olympique de Rabat.

The hosts finalized preparations for this tournament with a 4-0 victory over Tanzania in a friendly last week. Ibtissam Jraidi, Ghizlane Chebbak, Imene El Ghazouani and Najat Badri scored a goal each to inspire the rout.

Zambia, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in a friendly last month. Bongeka Gamede and Jermaine Seoposenwe scored two late goals to help Banyana Banyana claim the win.

The Copper Queens have been drawn alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Morocco in Group A.

Morocco Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zambia have three wins from five head-to-head games. Morocco were victorious once while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Zambia claimed a penalty shootout victory in the qualifiers for the Olympic Games.

Four of Zambia's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Morocco have won five of their last six games (one loss).

Four of Zambia's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Zambia have won just one of their last five games (three losses).

Form guide: Morocco: W-W-W-W-L Zambia: L-D-W-L-L

Morocco Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Morocco will be aiming to win a maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. They fnished as runners-up last time out and also made their Women's World Cup debut in 2023 and will be looking to build on that. Home advantage gives them an extra advantage and the support behind them could propel them to victory in a game they are expected to win.

Zambia, for their part, also made their Women's World Cup debut in 2023 and finished in third spot in the last WAFCON. They are the heavy underdogs in this game but have been historically superior in this fixture.

Backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Morocco Women 2-0 Zambia Women

Morocco Women vs Zambia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Morocco Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

