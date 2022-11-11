"Most balanced squad", "Last dance idolo" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans in bullish mood as Portugal announce strong squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Cristiano Ronaldo fans were in a confident mood on Twitter after Portugal coach Fernando Santos announced his side's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament is set to start on November 20. The 2016 UEFA Euro champions will play their first game in a fortnight's time against Ghana on November 24.

They will also play Uruguay and South Korea in Group H on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Santos has named a strong 26-man team for the tournament. With the likes of Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandez, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others on the side, Portugal have quality all over the pitch for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo will make his fifth appearance in the world's grandest football event. He has previously played in four editions between 2006 and 2018.

Fans were confident about Portugal's team and they believe Ronaldo still has enough football in him to set the World Cup on fire for one final time. At 37, the 2022 edition could very well be the last time Ronaldo plays in the tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Portugal fans:

Cereal Killer (◣_◢) @stoic_jeff That portugal squad is the most balanced I've seen so far. If only Santos would let them go play That portugal squad is the most balanced I've seen so far. If only Santos would let them go play

Ademola @demmy0122

Let fucking goooooo!!!!!! Power Portugal!!! @Cristiano Last dance idolo🫶🏾Let fucking goooooo!!!!!! Power Portugal!!! @Cristiano Last dance idolo🫶🏾 Let fucking goooooo!!!!!! Power Portugal!!!

Winnie⁷ @Winnaldo7

This is our last shot. All it takes is 7 good games.

Nothing wiil be sweeter than Ronaldo shutting all his critics by winning the WC.



"Dreaming is free. And that is why we have to dream."

Força Portugal! Aight, HERE WE COME!!!!!!This is our last shot. All it takes is 7 good games.Nothing wiil be sweeter than Ronaldo shutting all his critics by winning the WC."Dreaming is free. And that is why we have to dream."Força Portugal! Aight, HERE WE COME!!!!!! This is our last shot. All it takes is 7 good games. Nothing wiil be sweeter than Ronaldo shutting all his critics by winning the WC."Dreaming is free. And that is why we have to dream."Força Portugal!🇵🇹 https://t.co/jsNQODRuGQ

Albert Nat Hyde @BongoIdeas @Cristiano The world will come to a halt if Portugal plays Argentina in the final and Ronaldo scores the winning goal. @Cristiano The world will come to a halt if Portugal plays Argentina in the final and Ronaldo scores the winning goal.

Ronaldo has won the league in every country he has played in so far in his career. He is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner as well. Ronaldo had also won the UEFA Euro trophy with Portugal in 2016.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently the highest goalscorer in the history of international football with 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal.

Despite all his accolades, a semi-final appearance in 2006 has been Ronaldo's best performance in the World Cup. Whether the legendary attacker can make history this time and win the holy grail of football remains to be seen.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the FIFA World Cup?

Panini Hub in Sao Paulo Distributes Football Sticker Amid World Cup Fever: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 17 appearances at the FIFA World Cup during his illustrious career. He has managed seven goals and two assists in the tournament.

Ronaldo's most notable performance on the stage came against Spain at Portugal's opening fixture against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.

The talismanic forward bagged a sensational hat-trick, including a magical last-ditch free-kick to secure a 3-3 draw against La Roja.

Whether he can put on a performance of the same caliber this time around remains to be seen.

