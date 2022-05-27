“Most difficult answer of my life” – Jerzy Dudek responds to question on where his support lies as former clubs Liverpool and Real Madrid contest Champions League final

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek is in a dilemma ahead of the Champions League final between two of his former clubs. The Polish legend doesn't know who to support in Paris tomorrow (May 28) as the European giants lock horns in a tantalizing clash.

Dudek played for Liverpool for six years, making 184 appearances, and famously won the Champions League in 2005 against AC Milan.

The Reds fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in a spectacular second-half turnaround in the match. Dudek then saved Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko's penalties in the shootout as the Reds won 3-2 on penalties to clinch their fifth title.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



There's no better excuse to post these saves from the Champions League final Happy 45th birthday, Jerzy DudekThere's no better excuse to post these saves from the Champions League final Happy 45th birthday, Jerzy Dudek 🎂There's no better excuse to post these saves from the Champions League final 🙌 https://t.co/bRYMhZgN2I

His last match for the Reds in 2007 was also in the Champions League final, also against AC Milan. However, this time, he was on the bench and his side lost 2-1 to the Rossoneri.

Later that year, Dudek joined Real Madrid but couldn't displace first-choice goalkeeper Iker Casillas. He made only two appearances for the club in all competitions across four years.

He still holds the side dear, and despite his legendary status at Liverpool, feels he cannot choose one team to back in tomorrow's all-important final.

In his interview with Spanish news outlet Marca, the 49-year-old said:

"That is always the most difficult question to answer. Of course, Liverpool have given me everything, they created my personality and it was a dream to play for the club since I was 16 years old."

He added:

"I played with the youth team the Summer Cup in Germany and I had the cup on my bed for fifteen years. That's why it's very difficult to say which team I'm going to support more."

Dudek was associated with the Merseysiders for a long time and created historic moments at the club. Hence, he feels their fabled red color is his "second skin" but is also impressed with Real Madrid's season.

He added:

"My Liverpool shirt is practically my second skin, but Real Madrid have created a special story this season with the three incredible comebacks and on that side you want Real Madrid to win. It is the most difficult answer of my life, but I will try to enjoy it because it is the best possible ending for me and you cannot ask for more."

Liverpool and Real Madrid clash for a third time in a final

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in a European final.

Their first encounter came in 1981 in Paris, where the Reds won 1-0 before clashing again in 2018 in Kiev when Los Blancos secured a 3-1 victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh