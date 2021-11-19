"Most important moment in life" - Gary Neville on conversations with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has reflected on his days playing under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford. According to the Englishman, speaking wto the legendary manager is the most important moment in his life.

"I always say, it was the most important moment in my life when Sir Alex Ferguson speaks to you," the former England right-back was quoted as saying.

"And there's not, there's none of these great speeches. This is what it's gonna be like, to play for Manchester United tonight."

Sir Alex Ferguson was well known for his man-management and communication skills during his time at Old Trafford. Gary Neville gave an insight into how the tactician related to the fringe players in his squad during his 27-year stint.

"It's very understated when you're breaking into the team, you know," the Manchester United legend continued. I'm gonna put you on the bench tonight, son,’ and then he'll go, 'Is that okay?'

"And I'll go, ‘Yeah, thanks.’ And that's it, you know. It's not like this major monumental moment. He wouldn't play it up. He wouldn't build it up, so that you get more nervous."

Sir Alex Ferguson was a huge success at Manchester United

How Gary Neville and Sir Alex Ferguson fared during their Manchester United days

Sir Alex Ferguson established himself among the greatest managers in football history while coaching Manchester United. The legendary tactician led the Red Devils to their most successful era, claiming several titles and making them one of the powerhouses of European football.

Sir Alex Ferguson's 27-year reign at Old Trafford produced two Champions League titles, 13 Premier League crowns, five FA Cups and many more. The Scotsman is regarded as the greatest name to manage the Red Devils since the club was created in 1878.

Gary Neville also played a role in that success. The former right-back represented Manchester United throughout his football career. He progressed through the youth ranks and was promoted to the senior side in 1994, where he played until his retirement in 2011.

During his 17-year spell with the senior team, Gary Neville made 599 appearances across all competitions, recording seven goals and 48 assists to his name. He also claimed several honors, including two Champions League titles, 12 Premier League crowns, four FA Cups and many more.

