"Most influential player of all-time" - Fans in awe as Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic new celebration appears on FIFA 23 

Football fans will love playing as Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23 after his new iconic celebration was released in the videogame.

The 'self-deprecating' celebration has taken hold across the football globe ever since Ronaldo first produced it while with Manchester United. The Portuguese great scored against Everton in a 2-1 win last October. He celebrated by holding his hands to his chest and breathing in deeply with his eyes closed. It is a nod to how the Al Nassr forward sleeps.

Cristiano Ronaldo became synonymous with his 'SIUU' celebration before then, with fans yelling the phrase when trying to replicate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, he has set a new trend with his new celebration and it is now featured on FIFA 23. Gamers will now have the opportunity to produce Ronaldo's new 'self-deprecating' pose in the videogame.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to FIFA 23's release of the celebration with joy. One fan dubbed the Real Madrid legend as the most influential player in the history of the sport:

"Most influental player of all-time."

Ronaldo's Twitter fan page 'Timeline CR7' is loving the release:

"Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is now in FIFA 23. (Love eyes)."

Another wants Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford's new celebration to be added as well:

"I hope they add Rashford's celebration too."

One fan noted how the Portuguese forward is always conjuring up iconic celebrations:

"His celebrations are always iconic."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's new iconic celebration being featured on FIFA 23:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration is now in FIFA 23. Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration is now in FIFA 23. 😍 https://t.co/beT3TbGNeJ

Manchester United explained Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration after his goal against Everton

The Red Devils touch on CR7's rest.

Manchester United explained the reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration after he netted in the 2-1 win over Everton on October 22. The club said (via SportBible):

"We can now reveal that Ronaldo’s celebration was a self-deprecating in-joke with his fellow team-mates, highlighting the strong bonds among the players in Erik ten Hag’s squad."

They continued by touching on Ronaldo's rigorous workout regime and the fact that he needs vital sleep for recovery:

"Of course, Cristiano is renowned for looking after himself and ensuring he is always in the best possible condition, which naturally involves hours of hard work on the training pitch and in the gym."

The Red Devils added:

"It also includes resting at the right moments and ensuring he has enough sleep to aid his recovery: it has previously been reported that Ronaldo naps several times a day!"

The explanation concluded by touching on the influence his celebration had on his teammates. Summer signing Antony joined Ronaldo in performing the pose against the Toffees:

"CR7’s celebration at Everton was amusingly a nod to the position in which he sleeps when travelling with the squad, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his team-mates who are all eager to learn from him."

Ronaldo has now left Old Trafford and joined Al Nassr in January. He has already scored nine goals and provided two assists in 10 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes