Managers that can take over from Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Mathew Cohen
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
300   //    17 Oct 2018, 14:42 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

With mounting criticism being directed at the Manchester United boss after the club's worst start to the Premier League season to date, verbal attacks seem to be flowing in from all sides, from Jamie Carragher predicting that Mourinho will be sacked since August to Paul Scholes criticising the Portuguese national in a second tirade. With popular opinion being that Mourinho's time at the helm is limited, let's take a look at the likely candidates to succeed him as United manager:

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

The odds-on favourite to become United's next manager, according to SkyBet and Paddy Power. The brains behind Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League trophies, Zidane is a pioneer in fast-paced, counter-attacking football with plenty of shots being taken at goal. This is a man who should flourish with United's attacking lineup.

Antonio Conte

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League
Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Currently unattached, the former Italian midfielder was the mastermind that earned Chelsea the 2016-17 Premier League title in his debut season as manager of the London club. So impressive was his performance, that he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for three consecutive months; the first manager to achieve this feat.

The following season saw him win the FA Cup, however, this was not enough to prevent him from being sacked at the end of the season. Conte would be an asset to any club, and would surely have what it takes to take the Red Devils forward.

Ryan Giggs


Wales v Spain - International Friendly
Wales v Spain - International Friendly

Whilst an unlikely choice, Ryan Giggs has been tipped as a potential candidate to fill Mourinho's shoes. The United legend won 13 Premier Leagues titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions League trophies during his time as a player for the Mancunians, and would surely know what it takes to make United's squad tick. Any bid from Giggs to become manager would not be turned away lightly.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ryan Giggs Zinedine Zidane Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading
Mathew Cohen
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports writer for SB Nation's Barca Balugranes blog. My articles have also featured on 90min and Sportskeeda
