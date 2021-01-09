The Champions League is the most prestigious competition in terms of club football irrespective of the confederations (or continents).

The ever-so-difficult knockout stages attract fans from all over the world and winning the Champions League is every club’s dream. The true greatness of a player is determined by the amount of silverware they have won and all players wish to get their hands on this trophy.

Similar to UEFA's Champions League and CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), and CONCACAF conduct their own respective Champions Leagues.

We look at the most successful clubs in Champions League across the continents:

OFC Champions League: Auckland City (9 titles)

Auckland City

Auckland City Football Club are the most successful club in Oceania with a record nine OFC Champions League titles. This includes seven consecutive title wins between 2011 and 2017 - the highest number of successive continental title wins in football history.

Based in Auckland's Sandringham, the club have also been a major force in domestic football since its formation in 2004, having won 11 New Zealand Premierships and eight Championships. City are also the only team to win the continental treble thrice.

City are a regular fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they famously achieved a third-place finish in the 2014 edition. They also became the only OFC team to reach the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

Winning Seasons: 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly SC (9 titles)

Al Ahly have won a record 118 titles.

With 9 CAF Champions League titles to their name, Al Ahly SC are the most successful club in Africa. Moreover, the Cairo-based club is widely considered one of the most decorated clubs in the world.

Al Ahly have had a trophy-laden history ever since its inception on 24th April 1907, and have never been relegated to the Egyptian second division. The Red Devils have won a staggering 42 Egyptian Premier Leagues, 37 Egypt Cups, and 11 Super Cups.

At the international stage, aside from their nine Champions League titles, Al Ahly have won a CAF Confederation Cup, a record 6 CAF Super Cups, 4 African Cup Winners' Cup, an Afro-Asian Club Championship, an Arab Club Champions Cup, an Arab Cup Winners' Cup, 2 Arab Super Cups, and a bronze medal in the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup.

They were awarded the CAF Club of the 20th century in 2001. They are the second most accomplished club in the world in terms of international titles having won a whooping 25 titles, just one short of Real Madrid's tally of 26.

Winning Seasons: 1982, 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020