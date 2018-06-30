Most Underrated XI: 2017/18

Koke is on the back of another fine season for Atletico Madrid.

Some players are just born to be superstars. Every breath, every word is documented and analysed by the press to limitless extents. The biggest names in world football such as Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar instantly come to mind. For one reason or another, you can be sure to always find these players at the centre of attention, and with good reason, for they are the ones that bring the moments of magic to the game we all love, without which, it would certainly be incomplete, but that is a discussion for another time.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are the silent guardians, the unsung heroes, who continue to do their jobs with consistency, almost never featuring in the spotlight. Working their socks off week in-week out, yes, these players may not produce the same 'wow' moments that we all so crave, but one thing that they do bring to the table is assurance, which is arguably as important to any successful team as the star players themselves. These are the players in world football, according to their position, who get the work done brilliantly but often fly under the radar.

GK: Samir Handanovic- Inter Milan

Samir Handanovic in action between the sticks

When we talk about top goalkeepers in the world, names like Neuer, Buffon, De Gea and Courtois often come to mind. One name that often goes unnoticed is Samir Handanovic. Retiring from international duty in 2015 to usher in the brilliant Jan Oblak, the Slovenian has been a key figure between the sticks for the Nerazzurri for a long time now. A firm fan favourite in the San Siro, the veteran shot-stopper has been in the thick of the action once again this season. Often the one to bail his team out of situations where conceding a goal looked almost inevitable, the Inter faithful can count on his brilliance in the near future, with his contract recently extended to 2021. Gathering an average rating of 7.8 for the 2017/18 season and keeping 16 clean sheets in Serie A, Handanovic was one of the key figures in making sure Champions League football comes back to the San Siro.