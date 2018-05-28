Most valuable football clubs in the world right now

Real Madrid have won three Champions League titles in a row, but are they the most valuable football club in the world?

Atharva Gosavi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:30 IST

Most valuable clubs

KPMG recently released a football club rich list in their study of Football clubs' valuation: the European Elite 2018. One of the Big Four auditors, the company has taken the Enterprise Value(EV) into account while compiling this list, based on the financial numbers accumulated by the Top 32 European clubs in seasons 2015/16 and 2016/17.

As stated in the report, the company defines the Enterprise Value(EV) as the sum of the market value of the owners’ equity, plus total debt, less cash and cash equivalents. The Enterprise Value is taken into account because it allows the auditors to compare football clubs with different debt and equity structures.

For calculating the EV, KPMG has considered five key metrics. The algorithm of the company for calculating the EV is as follows:

Profitability - This factor takes into account the staff costs-to-revenue ratio of the previous two financial years alongside wages of players and the remaining staff of the club. Popularity - Popularity deals with the fan-following of the clubs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, highlighting the importance of social media in a club's financial value. Sporting potential - Sporting potential defines the probability of on-pitch success of a club. A club with higher squad value has better chances of winning accolades. Hence, KPMG has considered the market values of the squads published by Transfermarkt. Broadcasting rights - This factor plays an important part in defining the revenue generation potential of the football clubs. Stadium ownership - The stadiums of the clubs are one of the most valuable assets of a football clubs. A club-owned stadium has better chances of generating revenues, which is why the ownership of a stadium is a crucial factor in KPMG's algorithm.

Out of the 32 clubs considered, let's have a look at the ten most valuable football clubs according to the report.

Tottenham Hotspurs (€1.286b)

Tottenham Hotspur have shown an impressive increase in the EV

Tottenham might not be winning trophies, but that hasn't affected them from being amongst the top 10 financially powerful football clubs in the world. The London-based club has outclassed a seemingly mighty Paris Saint Germain to book a place on this list.

Considering all their financial assets, Tottenham have been valued at €1.286 billion. They have shown an increase of 27% in their EV, which is the best amongst the top ten clubs in Europe. Constantly increasing operating revenues, improved profitability and a huge boost in the squad's market value (€706m) can be cited as the reason for the Lillywhites' financial growth as a footballing institution.

Tottenham has also amassed the highest EV growth in the past two years, which accounts for 61%.

Furthermore, the club's plan to move to a new White Hart Lane stadium in season 2018/19 will be beneficial for their financial health. The 62000 all-seater stadium is bound to increase their match-day revenues in the years to come.

With social media being a crucial aspect of KPMG's report, here's a look at the club's followers on social media, which definitely has a room for improvement in the future.

Facebook - 10.1 million

Twitter - 3 million

Instagram - 2 million

With a total social media fan following of 15.1 million, Tottenham has accumulated 3.2 million new followers this year. Also, the English club stands third in terms of relative growth on social media (26%), behind Inter Milan and Manchester City.