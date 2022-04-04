The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw took place recently as the 32 qualified nations found their group stage opponents for the tournament. While there isn't necessarily a group of death this year, there are some cracking matchups between some of the biggest teams in the world.

The creme de la creme of football will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Some notable countries like Italy, Norway, Egypt and Sweden have failed to qualify for this year's tournament. However, there are plenty of quality teams in the mix for arguably the biggest tournament in the game.

In each of the eight groups, there is arguably a clear winner. They also have some standout players who will be looking to make a difference at the grandest stage of all.

On that note, let’s take a look at the most valuable player from each group of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Group A- Sadio Mane- €80 million

Senegal v Mali: African Cup of Nations Preparation

Sadio Mane is one of the best wingers in the world at the moment. His performances for Liverpool and Senegal have proved the same over the last couple of years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



INCREDIBLE SCENES! SADIO MANE SENDS SENEGAL TO THE WORLD CUP!!!INCREDIBLE SCENES! SADIO MANE SENDS SENEGAL TO THE WORLD CUP!!! INCREDIBLE SCENES! 🇸🇳🙌 https://t.co/g2ycfzsIhd

But it was touch and go for his country's qualification at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2021 AFCON champions were pitted against Egypt in the qualifiers last month and lost the first leg 1-0. However, a come-back in the second leg with a penalty shoot-out victory, ensured that Senegal will be in Qatar in November.

Mane will be wary that his country is pitted in the same group as Ecuador, Netherlands and hosts, Qatar. It is a tricky group and the winger is expected to seal a knockout stage spot for his nation at this year's tournament.

Group B- Harry Kane- €100 million

England v Switzerland - International Friendly

Harry Kane will be the main man for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have not lifted major silverware since 1966. Given their current squad, they stand more than a chance to get their hands on the gold again.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "I want to be going into that tournament [World Cup] in the best form possible."



Harry Kane speaks to the media ahead of England's upcoming matches and also discusses his own club future. 🗣️ "I want to be going into that tournament [World Cup] in the best form possible."Harry Kane speaks to the media ahead of England's upcoming matches and also discusses his own club future. https://t.co/mRnNN7nktM

Kane will be leading the charge to attain that objective in November, especially since he could become the country's leading goal-scorer by then. Following his latest strike against Switzerland last month, the Tottenham Hotspur star equalled Bobby Charlton with 49 goals. He is now four goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

England shall face Iran, the USA and one of Scotland and Wales in the group stage. Gareth Southgate and co. shall be expected to reach the knockout stage comfortably. Kane will play a pivotal role in doing so as he did at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for which he was awarded the Golden Boot with six goals.

Group C- Lautaro Martinez- €70 million

Argentina v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Lautaro Martinez is certain to lead the line for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, barring unforeseen circumstances. The Lionel Messi-led side achieved success in last year's Copa America and will be eyeing to bag the biggest prize in the game this year.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina scored 27 times (second most) in 17 matches in the World Cup qualifiers. They also allowed 8 goals in 17 matches (second best).



Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez with 7 goals each. Argentina scored 27 times (second most) in 17 matches in the World Cup qualifiers. They also allowed 8 goals in 17 matches (second best).Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez with 7 goals each. https://t.co/QraYwAnN0q

They certainly have the squad to do so. While Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero have been decent for the country over the last 10 years, Martinez has been far more lethal. He already has 19 international goals to his name and combines well with Messi in the final third.

His performances for Inter Milan have also been top notch over the last couple of years. He scored 17 goals in 38 games in Serie A last season and has 14 in 28 games already this season.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage. Martinez will be hoping to increase his international goal tally against them.

Group D- Kylian Mbappe- €160 million

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe was the talk of the town at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The young superstar had all the qualities of a world-beater and has capitalized on his potential ever since. He is now ready to help France retain their title this year.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom



Magnifique



In a big night of #WCQ action, the man who scored the final goal for @equipedefrance in the 2018 Final reminds us what he can do.Magnifique @KMbappe In a big night of #WCQ action, the man who scored the final goal for @equipedefrance in the 2018 Final reminds us what he can do.Magnifique @KMbappe 👏https://t.co/EGXfetMKRP

Les Bleus are favorites going into this year's tournament. While they were knocked out early in the 2020 Euros, they did go on to win the UEFA Nations League last October. Mbappe was at the epicenter of that triumph as well, scoring twice in the tournament. The dazzling forward will look to wreak havoc at this year's FIFA tournament as well.

France have been drawn in a relatively easy group, including Denmark, Tunisia and one team between the UAE/Australia and Peru. Mbappe and co will look to bulldoze past their group stage opponents before proving their quality in the knockout stages.

Group E- Joshua Kimmich- €85 million

Germany v Hungary - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Joshua Kimmich will be the leader for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a lot is expected from him. He was part of the team that got knocked out in the group stage of the 2018 edition and will be looking to right the wrongs of the last time.

B/R Football @brfootball Joshua Kimmich on calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup and protests against host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Joshua Kimmich on calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup and protests against host nation Qatar’s human rights record. https://t.co/RXMs1o9tKY

An able box-to-box midfielder, Kimmich is the perfect example of a modern day midfield general. He can dictate play, break possession and even score goals from long distances, not to mention find threatening passes in between the lines.

Germany had a strong finish to the qualification process last year and have maintained full strength in recent friendlies as well.

Die Mannschaft have been placed in the strongest group alongside Spain, Japan and the winner between Costa Rica and New Zealand. Hence, Kimmich shall have to perform at his highest level at all times for his country at the FIFA World Cup this year.

Group F- Kevin de Bruyne- €90 million

Wales v Belgium - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Kevin de Bruyne is one of the most prominent footballers of Belgium's golden generation. However, the Red Devils are yet to win a major trophy despite the depth in their squad over the last decade.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year 👏 https://t.co/CKaYiyoXSD

Belgium performed exceedingly well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they reached the semi-finals, only to be defeated by eventual winners France. They also reached the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship but were defeated by eventual winners Italy. This is perhaps their last chance to get their hands on a major title with the golden generation. With De Bruyne at the helm, a lot is possible.

The Manchester City star has won multiple titles at the Etihad and has the winning mentality needed to drive his country to glory this year. However, they are not expected to have any trouble coming out of the group stage as they have been drawn against Croatia, Canada and Morocco.

Group G- Vinicius Jr- €100 million

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The five-time FIFA World Cup champions will be looking to win their sixth trophy this year and Brazil have the talent in their squad to do so. They have a lot of young talent in their attacking including Vinicius Jr.

The winger has been sensational with Real Madrid this season, having 31 goal contributions in 40 games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friendsHe delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friends 🇧🇷He delivered ⚽✅ https://t.co/rd8gXegZll

Loaded with attacking talent, Vinicius is one of the pick of the bunch of wingers in the Brazilian squad. While Neymar does occupy the traditional left-winger role, he shifts to center when the Real Madrid star is starting for the nation.

The 21-year-old ace has established a role for himself in the national team. He will be looking to pay back his coach's faith at the FIFA World Cup this year.

Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameron in the group stage and will be hoping to come out in top spot amongst the four teams.

Group H- Bruno Fernandes- €90 million

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Bruno Fernandes recently proved in the ultimate qualifier against North Macedonia that he is one of the most important players for Portugal. He scored both goals in their 2-1 win to secure their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2016 European Champions will join Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage.

B F ₁₈ @FernandesZone



Today, He kept his word and carried them in the final to Qatar. Month ago, Bruno Fernandes said "Believe me, Portugal will be in Qatar."Today, He kept his word and carried them in the final to Qatar. Month ago, Bruno Fernandes said "Believe me, Portugal will be in Qatar."Today, He kept his word and carried them in the final to Qatar. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/MftCpRo5WF

It is quite a daunting task but Portugal finally have a squad that is not relying on Cristiano Ronaldo for magical moments. The 37-year-old has done his job for the better part of the last decade.

But players like Fernandes are there to help him out now. The Manchester United playmaker is more than capable of becoming a difference-maker on his day. Fernandes also has the defensive tenacity and attacking intelligence to help his nation in the big games.

It would be a shock if Portugal do not seal qualification to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh