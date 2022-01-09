Most valuable XI at Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence on Sunday in Cameroon. The best teams and players in African football are set to slug it out over the next month to determine who emerges as African champions for 2021.

There was the initial drama of clubs not wanting to release players for the tournament due to COVID-19 and fear of injuries. However, many of Europe's elite players have now joined up with their teammates in Cameroon.

As opposed to the ill-advised claims (cue Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp) of AFCON being a small tournament, it isn't. AFCON will have some of the world’s biggest stars on show in what will be a major tournament ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Only a few years ago, three African forwards shared the Premier League's Golden boot award for most goals scored, and all three are in Cameroon.

Without further ado, here is the most valuable XI of players who are in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) based on their valuation by Transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy (€32 Million)

Chelsea FC v Villarreal CF – UEFA Super Cup 2021

Senegal's Edouard Mendy is the most valuable of the goalkeepers expected to line up between the sticks at AFCON. The Chelsea shot-stopper is valued at €32 million, an impressive jump from the €22 million Chelsea signed him for from Rennes in 2021.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal's opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal's opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mendy is the reigning UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and will be looking to help Senegal win its first major honour.

Right-Back - Achraf Hakimi (€70 Million)

Morocco star Achraf Hakimi is one of those who will look to light up AFCON

23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has an absolutely stacked CV for his age. The former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan man is part of Vahid Halilhodzic's Morocco squad in Cameroon.

Hakimi will be playing in his third major tournament for his country, and they are among the favourites to emerge with the trophy. The fullback is valued at €70 million.

Centre-Back - Kalidou Koulibaly (€45 Million)

Kalidou Koulibaly will be looking to lead Senegal to its first AFCON title

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has been one of the best players out of Africa in recent years. For all of his performances at club level with Napoli, however, the experienced defender has not achieved glory with Senegal.

Senegal's captain has been in fine form. Kalidou Koulibaly in Serie A this season:◉ 14 games◉ 11 wins◉ 9 clean sheets◉ 2 goals◉ 1 assistSenegal's captain has been in fine form. Kalidou Koulibaly in Serie A this season:◉ 14 games◉ 11 wins◉ 9 clean sheets◉ 2 goals◉ 1 assistSenegal's captain has been in fine form. 💪

Koulibaly will aim to change this unfortunate statistic by having a great tournament along with his fellow Teranga Lions in Cameroon. The Napoli stalwart is valued at €45 million.

Centre-Back - Edmond Tapsoba (€40 Million)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum - Bundesliga

In Edmond Tapsoba, Burkina Faso have one of the most highly-rated young defenders in this year's AFCON. The Bayer Leverkusen defender is seen by many as the best young defender on the continent.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Wishing Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou all the best as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway today! Wishing Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou all the best as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway today! https://t.co/tdsdrVUk7x

Burkina Faso had a second-place finish in 2013 and a third-place finish in 2017 at AFCON. Their fans may expect Tapsoba and his teammates to finally win the coveted trophy this year. Tapsoba has a market value of €40 million.

Left-Back - Abdou Diallo (€25 Million)

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo is another who has joined up with the Senegal national team in Cameroon for AFCON. The versatile defender will be playing in his first major tournament for the Teranga Lions.

OurAfricanFootball.com @ourAfricanFooty are outstanding favorites for the AFCON with players like Mane, Koulibally, Gueye but PSG defender Abdou Diallo believes the reality on the ground will be different



#AFCON2021 #CAN2021 #TeamSenegal Senegalare outstanding favorites for the AFCON with players like Mane, Koulibally, Gueye but PSG defender Abdou Diallo believes the reality on the ground will be different Senegal🇸🇳 are outstanding favorites for the AFCON with players like Mane, Koulibally, Gueye but PSG defender Abdou Diallo believes the reality on the ground will be different#AFCON2021 #CAN2021 #TeamSenegal https://t.co/VeeZgJoJnw

Diallo can play in central defense or as a fullback. He presently has a market value of €25 million.

