Most valuable XI in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals

Following an enticing group stage and Round of 16, the Euro 2020 quarterfinal lineup has been set.

Multiple tournament favorites such as world champions France, reigning champions Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany have bowed out. As a result, some of the best players in the game will be conspicuous by their absence at the business end of Euro 2020. Nevertheless, among the eight remaining teams in the competition, there are a lot of quality big-name players who could help their respective teams go all the way.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical most expensive XI comprising of the Euro 2020 quarterfinalist teams. Considering a 3-2-3-2 formation, let's get started:

# Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donarumma (Italy) - €60 million

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma may only be 22, but he is having a fabulous debut campaign at a major tournament.

The Italy No. 1 has impressed by keeping three clean sheets in as many group games for the Azzurri at Euro 2020. In the Round of 16, he made a series of fine stops against Belgium. Donnarumma's first appearance at the tournament also made him the youngest goalkeeper to represent Italy at a major tournament.

22 - Aged 22 years and 106 days, Gianluigi Donnarumma today becomes the youngest ever goalkeeper to play at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros) for Italy. Wonderkid.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/OLeuJzB0cP — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 11, 2021

Making his debut for AC Milan at the tender age of 16, Donnarumma kept an impressive 91 clean sheets in 261 appearances in all competitions. He is currently a free agent and is likely to join French giants Paris St. Germain after Euro 2020.

# Defender: Aymeric Laporte (Spain) - €45 million

Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been one of the star performers for Spain at Euro 2020.

Playing his first major tournament, Laporte is a greenhorn in international football. After failing to make his senior debut for France, he recently shifted allegiance to Spain by dint of his Basque lineage.

But he has played well at the heart of Spain's defense at Euro 2020, helping the former champions keep two clean sheets. Laporte was also on the scoresheet during the 5-0 win against Slovakia.

GOAL: Slovakia 0 - 2 Spain. AYMERIC LAPORTE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR SPAIN! What a header too.#EURO2020 #SVK #ESP — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 23, 2021

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer in club football as well, notching up over 100 appearances in all competitions for City and winning three league titles.

# Defender: Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) - €60 million

Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni made his Italy debut in a friendly against Estonia last year. He has since enjoyed his first taste of action at a major tournament when he came off the bench during Italy's group-stage win over Wales.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has signed a new three-year deal at Inter Milan, was a key man for Antonio Conte's team, who won their first Serie A title in more than a decade.

Bastoni, who has been courted by some of the biggest clubs on the continent, could have a key role to play as Italy eye their first European Championship in more than five decades. They face Belgium on Friday for a place in the Euro 2020 semifinals.

# Defender: Pau Torres (Spain) - €50 million

Pau Torres

Making his first appearance at a major tournament, Pau Torres has dazzled for Spain at both ends. The 24-year-old came off the bench and provided assists in the wins against Slovakia and Croatia, where La Roja scored five goals in each game.

A consistent performer for Villareal over the last two seasons, Torres has been linked with a move to English giants Manchester United. He could start in Spain's Euro 2020 quarterfinal against Switzerland on Friday.

