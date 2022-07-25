The most valuable players at Liverpool aged 25 or less

Liverpool as a squad are known to be a tight-knit unit. The team has got a good mix of experienced as well as young players. Even though 'The Reds' aren't as young as Arsenal at the moment, there are some youngsters who stand out as capable of impacting a game with their mere presence.

Mentioned below are the three most valuable players, twenty-five or younger, in Liverpool's current squad. While there are no triple-digit values among the three, they are talented young players whose values can only increase. It's noteworthy that none of these players will be on sale anytime soon.

#3 Diogo Jota (25) - Valued at £54 million

Diogo Jota - Forward

Diogo Jota signed for Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and hit the ground running at Anfield. He has made 85 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing nine assists. He came in and took Roberto Firmino's place, benching the Brazilian and offering a more direct threat on goal. Jota isn't the tallest player on the pitch but his aerial prowess belies his modest stature.

Jota's injuries have kept him from hitting consistency at the club, and he is currently missing pre-season due to injury as well. Darwin Nunez's arrival will make it harder for Jota to get in the front three. The club played every game last season, and if they can replicate that there will be plenty of game time for everyone.

#2 Luis Diaz (25) - Valued at £58.5 million

Luis Diaz - Left-winger

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool in January from FC Porto. The club were initially expected to make a move in the summer, but Tottenham were getting close to a deal and Liverpool had to jump in.

Diaz has made 26 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing five assists. Diaz made an instant impact at the club.

Diaz is an exciting winger with plenty of pace and trickery, often deployed on the left wing. Diaz is expected to remain at Anfield and replace Sadio Mané, who left for Bayern Munich. At twenty-five, he is just entering the prime of his career.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (23) - Liverpool's most valued young player at £72 million

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Right-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's lethal full-back. The right-back has otherworldly crossing abilities.

He has made 226 appearances for the senior team, scoring 12 goals and providing 62 assists. At the age of 23, he has already won everything he can win at an English club. Like Phillip Lahm and Joshua Kimmich, he could potentially become a midfielder and leave the defensive-line.

Alexander-Arnold's value will increase as he gets older, and it is unlikely that the club will sell him anytime soon. The club doesn't have many academy players in the squad, and Alexander-Arnold is the only one who has nailed down a position for himself. The right-back has a deputy in Calvin Ramsay this season, which should allow Trent some breathing room in what promises to be a hectic year.

