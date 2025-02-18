Motagua vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

FC Cincinnati kick off their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign when they visit the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés to face Honduran outfit Motagua in the first leg of their first-round tie on Wednesday. Pat Noonan’s men head into the mid-week clash off the back of a somewhat disappointing stalemate against Atalanta United and will be looking to bounce back.

Motagua were sent back down to earth in their surge up the Honduran Liga Nacional standings as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against league leaders Olimpia last Sunday.

Before that, Diego Vasquez’s side were unbeaten in four back-to-back league matches, playing to consecutive stalemates before picking up wins over Lobos UPN and Justicalpa respectively.

Motagua are currently third in the Liga Nacional table with 11 points from their opening seven games and will be looking to return to winning ways as they turn their attention to the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Cincinnati gave up their lead twice in the second half as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United in their final warm-up game at the IMG Academy Soccer Stadium last time out.

However, Noonan will take pride in his side’s MLS pre-season performance as they picked up two wins and two draws from their four games while scoring eight goals and conceding four in that time.

Cincinnati now head to the CONCACAF Champions Cup, having secured a fifth-placed finish in the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings with 59 points, level with sixth-placed Real Salt Lake.

Motagua vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Motagua and Cincinnati, and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Motagua are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and three draws since November 11.

Cincinnati have failed to win five of their most recent seven competitive away games while losing four and picking up one draw since early July.

Motagua have lost just one of their last 11 home games across all competitions while claiming six wins and four draws since October 23.

Motagua vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

While Motagua have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks, they will need to be at their best against a significantly superior Cincinnati side on Wednesday. However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are tipping the MLS outfit to come away with the desired result at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés.

Prediction: Motagua 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Motagua vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Motagua’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six games)

