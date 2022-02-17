Motagua vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Motagua host the Seattle Sounders at the Olímpico Metropolitano in the first leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

The hosts finished as the runners-up in the CONCACAF League in December to secure their place in the competition. This will be the first appearance in the Champions League for the hosts since the 2020 edition when they were eliminated from the round of 16.

The visiting side secured a place after finishing second in the MLS Western Conference standings. They last contested the competition in the 2018 edition as they were eliminated from the quarter-finals.

Four teams from the MLS are taking part at this stage of the competition. New England Revolution have made it to the quarter-finals after their opponents, Cavaly withdrew from the competition.

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Motagua form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Seattle Sounders form guide (MLS Preseason): D-L-D-D

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Motagua

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts here. Newly-signed defender Denil Maldonado is ineligible to play here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Denil Maldonado

Seattle Sounders

The MLS side have traveled to Honduras with an almost full-strength squad. Nonetheless, there are some injury concerns for the visiting side. Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda have not trained in the pre-season and might not feature here.

Nicolás Lodeiro featured in the pre-season against LA Galaxy following a lengthy injury spell. He faces a late fitness test ahead of this game. Nouhou Tolo has joined the squad following the AFCON and is in contention to start here. He has not featured for the club this year though.

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC Nouhou has joined the squad for Honduras! Nouhou has joined the squad for Honduras! ✈️ https://t.co/M9JRX6OMsX

Injured: Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: Nicolás Lodeiro, Nouhou Tolo

Suspended: None

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Motagua Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Rougier (GK): Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir, Marcelo Santos; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Nuñez, Diego Auzqui; Roberto Moreira, Ivan Lopez, Jesse Moncada

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-5-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Joe Hafferty; Albert Rusnák, Sota Kitahara, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jack-Ryan Jeremiah, Léo Chú; Raúl Ruidíaz

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Motagua played out a draw in their previous league outing against arch-rivals Olimpia. The Seattle Sounders will be playing their first competitive game of the year and might settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Motagua 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Peter P