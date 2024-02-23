Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

Motherwell will host Celtic at Fir Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain well on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Hearts in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after being second-best for most parts of the game.

Motherwell sit ninth in the league table with 26 points from 26 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, have performed well in the league this season and continue their push for a successful title defense. They were however held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock in their last match taking the lead in the first half via a Kyogo Furuhashi strike before their opponents drew level in additional time.

The visitors sit second in the table with 62 points from 26 games. They are two points behind rivals Rangers at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 310th meeting between Motherwell and Celtic. The hosts have won 51 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 194 times.

There have been 64 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 30 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2016.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in this fixture.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 58.

All but one of the Steelmen's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Motherwell are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Celtic on the other hand are on a 10-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins in that period. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)