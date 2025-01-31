Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025 

Motherwell host Celtic at Fir Park on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership. The hosts are fifth in the points table with 31 points from 24 matches.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at St. Johnstone in their last match, taking an early lead via an Andy Halliday penalty before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points late in the contest.

Celtic, meanwhile, have been brilliant in the league as they pursue a 55th Premiership title. Their league clash against Dundee United last time out was postponed due to damage to Celtic Park caused by severe weather conditions.

Trending

They returned to action in midweek, losing 4-2 to Premier League side Aston Villa in the final round of the UEFA Champions League League Phase.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 312 meetings between Motherwell and Celtic, who lead 197-51.

Celtic have won their last three games in the fixture and are undefeated in the last 33 since 2016.

Motherwell are without a clean sheet in 23 games in the fixture.

Celtic have by far the best offensive and defensive records in the Premiership this season, with 64 goals scored and 11 conceded.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Motherwell are on a three-game losing streak and have won one of their last 10 games across competitions. They have, however, been solid at Fir Park recently, going undefeated in their last four.

Meanwhile, Celtic's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak. They have had the upper hand in this fixture and should win comfortably.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Celtic

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback