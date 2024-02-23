Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Motherwell welcome Celtic to Fir Park for a Scottish Premiership matchday 27 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat at Hearts last weekend. Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas scored second-half goals to help Hearts claim all three points and extend their eight-game winning run across competitions.

Celtic, meanwhile, were held to a shock 1-1 home draw by Kilmarnock. They took the lead through Kyogo Furuhashi's 32nd-minute strike, but David Watson scored a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

The draw proved catastrophic, as Rangers' victory over St. Johnstone saw Celtic drop to second in the points table, with 62 points, two points behind their arch-rivals. Motherwell, meanwhile, are ninth with 26 points.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic lead 74-10 in their last 100 meetings with Motherwell.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 was a 1-1 draw.

Five of their last six meetings, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

Four of Celtic's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Motherwell's last nine competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Motherwell saw their six-game unbeaten run in the league snapped last weekend and will look to bounce back from their defeat to an in-form Hearts side. Despite the noticable gulf in class between themselves and Celtic, the Steelmen will be moderately confident of getting a positive result.

Celtic, meanwhile, have been shaky throughout the season and have been guilty of dropping points in games they were expected to win comfortably. Nevertheless, Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning eight.

However, they have little margin for error in the title race, with Rangers setting the pace at the summit. Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score in both halves