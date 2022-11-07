Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Celtic and Motherwell will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 15 fixture on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Hearts. Their hosts were reduced to ten men in the 38th minute but took a two-goal lead through Andy Haliday's brace. Motherwell, though, drew level with 11 minutes to go before Lewis Shankland scored the winner from the spot in the 89th minute.

Celtic claimed the maximum points with a hard-fought 4-2 home win over Dundee United. Sead Haksabanovic's first-half brace either side of Steven Fletcher's penalty helped the hosts take a 2-1 lead into the break. Dylan Levitt levelled proceedings with three minutes to go, but Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada ensured full points for the league leaders.

The win helped the defending champions open up a seven-point lead atop the standings. Motherwell, meanwhile, are in ninth spot with 16 points from 14 games.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 63 wins from their last 82 games against Motherwell, who have won just seven wins.

Their most recent meeting in October saw Celtic claim a 4-0 away victory in the quarterfinal of the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic have not endured a loss in their last 26 games against Motherwell.

The visitors have lost five of their lasy six games across competitions.

Six of Celtic's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with five witnessing goals at both ends.

Motherwell have conceded at least twice in their last five home games across competitions.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are on course to defend their title and are sitting pretty at the top. They will be keen to secure a win in their final away game before the FIFA World Cup break.

Motherwell are unlikely to pose much of a threat to a side they have lost their last 12 games across competitions. Celtic should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-4 Celtic

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Celtic to score 2+ goals

