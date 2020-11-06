Motherwell vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Action continues in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as Motherwell play host to Celtic on Sunday at Fir Park.

Motherwell currently sit in seventh position in the league after a mixed start to their 2020-21 campaign, while reigning champions Celtic are looking to bounce back from their disappointing Europa League defeat to Sparta Prague.

Celtic are aiming to gain ground on league leaders Rangers with a win away to Motherwell.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Motherwell come into this game off the back of two straight wins. They defeated Ross County 4-0 and Livingston 0-2, and haven’t actually lost a match since September 27. As a caveat though, their early October fixtures against Kilmarnock and St Mirren were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Celtic, meanwhile, saw an unbeaten domestic run snapped at the hands of bitter rivals Rangers on October 17, and most recently drew with Aberdeen in a 3-3 thriller.

Results in Europe for Neil Lennon’s side have not been so good. They’ve only picked up a point in three games in the Europa League and sit bottom of their group.

These two sides have already faced off once during this campaign, with Celtic running out 3-0 winners. Last season saw Celtic pick up three comfortable wins over Motherwell – who finished third in the table – before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

Motherwell form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Celtic form guide: L-D-D-W-L

🗣️ #CelticFC manager Neil Lennon



"It was very disappointing. I don't know where that performance came from. We started okay but got really ragged on the ball. They've got to get that hunger back."#CELSPA #UEL pic.twitter.com/IOPGDowpli — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 5, 2020

Motherwell vs Celtic Team News

Motherwell will be without goalkeepers Scott Fox and Trevor Carson for this match, as well as midfielder Liam Donnelly and defender Bevis Mugabi. Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are also doubtful although they should be back after the upcoming international break.

Injured: Scott Fox, Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Bevis Mugabi

Doubtful: Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll

Suspended: None

Keeping the momentum going. pic.twitter.com/vXcIyMCYDV — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 5, 2020

Celtic are going to have to do without Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien, James Forrest and Michael Johnston. All four will likely be back after the international break.

Injured: Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien, James Forrest, Michael Johnston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Motherwell vs Celtic Predicted XI

Motherwell predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron Chapman, Stephen O’Donnell, Mark O’Hara, Declan Gallagher, Nathan McGinley, Allan Campbell, Barry Maguire, Liam Polworth, Callum Lang, Tony Watt, Devante Cole

Celtic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain, Jeremie Frimpong, Shane Duffy, Nir Bitton, Diego Laxalt, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Tomas Rogic, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Leigh Griffiths

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Despite Celtic’s patchy recent form, this game will probably be business as usual for them. They’re a far stronger side than Motherwell in all areas of the pitch and their 3-0 win over them just a couple of months ago proved it.

Celtic’s confidence may have been hit by their loss to Sparta Prague, but they should rebound with a win here.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Celtic