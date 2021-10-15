Motherwell vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Motherwell and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday nine fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Hearts before the international break. Liam Boyce scored the opener before missing a second-half penalty in a routine victory for hs side.

Celtic secured maximum points in a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Aberdeen. Jota scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 84th minute.

That victory saw the capital side maintain their sixth position with 14 points accrued from eight matches. Motherwell are slightly better off in fourth spot on 14 points.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 59 wins from their last 79 games against Motherwell. The two sides shared the spoils on 13 occasions while the hosts were victorious in just seven matches.

Their most recent meeting came in February when goals from Stephen Welsh and Odsonne Edouard scored in either half gave Celtic a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Motherwell form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Motherwell vs Celtic Team News

Motherwell

Sondre Johansen is the only injury absentee for the hosts with a knock.

Injury: Sondre Johansen

Suspension: None

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic, Michael Johnston and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic, Michael Johnston

Suspension: None

Motherwell vs Celtic Predicted XI

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Nathan McGinley, Juhani Ojala, Bevis Mugabi, Stephen O'Donnell; Mark O'Hara, Callum Slattery, Liam Grimshaw; Kevin van Veen, Tony Watt, Kaiyne Woolery

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are slight favorites in the game but the Bhoys have struggled for consistency throughout the last few months. This means Motherwell will fancy their chances of registering a rare win against the Scottish giants.

The hosts have been flying high this term and are likely going to play on the front foot. This could see both sides go for victory in the race to keep pace with Rangers at the summit of the table.

Ultimately, Celtic have superior players to their hosts and we are backing the visitors to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic

