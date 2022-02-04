Motherwell vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Motherwell are set to play Celtic at the Fir Park Stadium on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Jim Goodwin's St Mirren in the league. A second-half goal from Cypriot midfielder Alex Gogic for St Mirren was cancelled out by a late equaliser from young Irish midfielder Ross Tierney for Motherwell.

Celtic, on the other hand, beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers 3-0 in the league. A first-half brace from Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate and a goal from young Israeli forward Liel Abada ensured victory for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head

In 54 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 42 games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic beating Motherwell 1-0. A goal from Australian midfielder Tom Rogic sealed the deal for Celtic.

Motherwell form guide in the Scottish Premiership: D-L-D-L-W

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

Motherwell vs Celtic Team News

Motherwell

Motherwell have no known issues and manager Graham Alexander is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder David Turnbull, while there are doubts over the availability of Japan internationals Yosuke Ideguchi and Kyogo Furuhashi, Swiss striker Albian Ajeti and young winger Karamoko Dembele.

Injured: David Turnbull

Doubtful: Karamoko Dembele, Albian Ajeti, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

Motherwell vs Celtic Predicted XI

Motherwell Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Liam Kelly, Bevis Mugabi, Sondre Solholm Johansen, Jake Carroll, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Donnelly, Ross Tierney, Nathan McGinley, Callum Slattery, Sean Goss, Kevin van Veen

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, James McCarthy, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Motherwell are 4th in the Scottish Premiership, but have won only one of their last five league games. Tony Watt scored nine league goals for Motherwell this season, but is now at Dundee United, and it will be interesting to see how Motherwell cope without him.

The Japanese revolution is well underway at Celtic. Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi have all provided some much needed impetus to Ange Postecoglou's side. Furuhashi's impact has been well-covered, while Hatate looks like an excellent signing as well. Celtic are currently top of the league table.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Rangers signed Amad Dialo

🤯 Rangers signed Aaron Ramsey



But it was Celtic's January signing, Reo Hatate, that stole the headlines in last night's Old Firm Derby



The 24-year-old played a direct hand in all three goals in Celtic's 3-0 win and was the MotM Rangers signed Amad Dialo🤯 Rangers signed Aaron RamseyBut it was Celtic's January signing, Reo Hatate, that stole the headlines in last night's Old Firm DerbyThe 24-year-old played a direct hand in all three goals in Celtic's 3-0 win and was the MotM 🔥 Rangers signed Amad Dialo🤯 Rangers signed Aaron Ramsey 👀 But it was Celtic's January signing, Reo Hatate, that stole the headlines in last night's Old Firm Derby👏 The 24-year-old played a direct hand in all three goals in Celtic's 3-0 win and was the MotM https://t.co/Z2Q3sQhHYk

A win for Celtic seems likely.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Celtic

