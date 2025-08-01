Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Motherwell will entertain Rangers at Fir Park in their Scottish Premiership campaign opener on Saturday. Both teams went unbeaten in their competitive games in July and will look to continue that form here.

The Well were in action in the Scottish League Cup last month and won three of the four games. After a 3-0 home win over Greenock Morton in the League Cup last month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hertha BSC in a friendly last week.

The Gers drew their preseason friendlies against Club Brugge and Newcastle United last month. They played Panathinaikos in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round and secured a spot in the third round by winning 3-1 on aggregate. New signing Djeidi Gassama scored in both the home and away legs.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 292 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 201 wins. The Well have 41 wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

They were evenly matched in their three Premiership meetings last season, with both teams recording a 2-1 win, and the third game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Both teams have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six Premiership games, recording three wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league games, playing four draws.

The Gers have scored at least two goals in their last seven games in this fixture.

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

The Well are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Premiership, recording three wins. They have scored 10 goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets. They have scored two goals apiece in their last two meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Filip Stuparević and Zach Robinson are confirmed absentees, while Aston Oxborough and Jordan McGhee are doubts after being injured in the preseason.

The Gers drew their first competitive away match of the season in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this week, extending their winless run on their travels to five games. Notably, they are unbeaten in away games in this fixture since 2016, winning 12 of their 16 games, and are strong favorites.

Dujon Sterling is a long-term absentee, while Thelo Aasgaard is a major doubt. Djeidi Gassama has made a good case for his place in the starting XI.

The visitors have an impressive away record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

Motherwell vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

