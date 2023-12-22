Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24th 2023

In a clash between teams from opposite ends of the league table, 11th-placed Motherwell will welcome second-placed Rangers to the Fir Park Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last 14 league outings and have drawn two games in a row. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by St. Mirren last week. It was their seventh draw of the season and they'll look to return to winning ways.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions and head into the match on a six-game winning run. They made it four wins in a row in the Premiership on Thursday, as goals from Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier helped them to a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone.

They have a game in hand over league leaders Celtic and trail them by just two points in the standings, so a win here will help them keep the pressure on the reigning champions before they meet later this month.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-lasting rivalry and have crossed paths 286 times in all competitions thus far since 1903. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 198 wins to their name. The hosts have 39 wins while 49 games have ended in stalemates.

The visitors have won their last five league meetings against the hosts and secured a league double last season, with an aggregate score of 5-2.

Two of Motherwell's three wins in the Premiership have come at home this term.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the Premiership, keeping six clean sheets.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding eight goals in 17 games. The hosts, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record, shipping in 29 goals.

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

The Steelmen are winless in their last 14 league outings and are winless at home since August. Interestingly, they have scored in all but one of their home games this season and should find the back of the net in this match. They have just one win at home against the visitors since 2003 and might struggle here.

Dan Casey and Calum Butcher are confirmed absentees for the hosts while Lennon Miller and Pape Souaré are also expected to sit this one out.

The Gers have won nine of their last 10 league outings, keeping seven clean sheets. They have won their last four away meetings against the hosts, scoring 15 goals while conceding five times, and are strong favorites.

Danilo and Kemar Roofe are confirmed absentees for head coach Philippe Clement while John Lundstram is a doubt after being injured in the match against St. Johnstone. Tom Lawrence is also expected back after the winter break while Nicolas Raskin is a doubt.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the visitors' upper hand in the head-to-head record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

Motherwell vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

