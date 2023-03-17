Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Motherwell will welcome Rangers to Fir Park for a matchday 29 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Ross County last weekend. Kevin van Veen scored a second-half brace after their hosts were reduced to 10 men. His goals inspired the Steelmen to the win.

Rangers, meanwhile, saw off Championship side Raith Rovers with a 3-0 home win in the quarterfinal of the Scottish Cup. Connor Goldson opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, while a second-half own goal from Ryan Nolan and an 87th-minute goal from Scott Arfield helped the Gers progress to the last four.

The capital side will turn their attention back to league action, where they sit in second spot, having garnered 70 points from 28 matches, nine points behind Celtic. Motherwell sit in ninth spot with 30 points to show for their efforts in 28 games.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 69 occasions in the past. Rangers lead 49-4, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Rangers claimed a comfortable 3-0 home victory.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Rangers are on a 15-game unbeaten run in the league, winning each of their last eight games on the bounce.

Motherwell are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning three matches in this sequence.

Rangers have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games in all competitions.

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic's impeccable campaign has left Rangers playing catch-up, with their city rivals nine points behind in second spot. However, Michael Beale's side have no option but to keep up the chase and will go all out to keep their eight-game winning run in the league going.

Motherwell's recent form gives them an improved chance of getting something out of this game. Games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and this trend could be set to continue on Saturday.

We are backing Rangers to claim a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Rangers

Motherwell vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes