Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Motherwell and Rangers will battle for three points in Sunday's lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Hibernian last weekend. Ryan Porteous scored the match-winning goal midway through the second half.

Rangers suffered an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at home in the UEFA Champions League. Mohamed Salah stepped off the bench to complete the annihilation, entering the record books by scoring the fastest UCL hat-trick (six minutes and 12 seconds).

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC Click below to read more from James Tavernier Click below to read more from James Tavernier 👇

They will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they currently occupy second spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from nine games. Motherwell sit in seventh place and have 13 points to show for their efforts in 10 matches.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 47 wins from their last 67 matches against Motherwell. Motherwell have four wins to their name, while 16 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Rangers claimed a 3-1 away victory.

Rangers have won just two of their last seven away games in all competitions.

Nine of Rangers' last 10 matches in all competitions produced three or more goals.

Motherwell's last six games saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Each of the last eight head-to-head fixtures saw both sides score.

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, with their return to the elite stages of European competition going horribly off-script. The Gers were out of their depth on the continent and looked like fish out of water.

However, the domestic scene is a different ball game and they need a win on Sunday to keep pace with Celtic at the top of the table.

Motherwell tend to always find the back of the net when they face Rangers and we are backing that trend to continue, albeit in a losing effort.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Rangers

Motherwell vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win (Rangers are unbeaten in 15 matches against Motherwell).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (The last eight head-to-head fixtures witnessed goals at both ends).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three or more goals).

Tip 4 - Rangers to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes