Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Runaway Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Sunday.

Rangers currently have a 21-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League. However, Celtic, who are second, have played three games fewer.

Last weekend, Rangers further extended their lead at the top of the league. They beat 10-man Aberdeen 2-1 away at Pittodrie.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice after Ryan Hedges was sent off for Aberdeen. Even though Matty Kennedy pulled one back for Aberdeen, Rangers held on for their 21st league win of the season.

The gravity of Motherwell's task on Sunday is illustrated by the fact that Rangers have not lost a single point in the league for almost four months. It has been an utterly-dominant season from Steven Gerrard's side.

Meanwhile, Motherwell are struggling. They are in 10th place, and haven't won a league game since late October. Last weekend, they held St. Mirren to a 1-1 draw away from home. However, they are still just a point above bottom club Ross County.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 50 of the last 68 matches against Motherwell, losing just five of those games.

Motherwell form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Motherwell vs Rangers team news

Motherwell

Motherwell have goalkeeper Trevor Carson ruled out of this game with a knee injury. Other than that, there are no known injury concerns.

Injured: Trevor Carson

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has an ankle problem that is set to keep him out for a few more weeks. He has been joined on the sidelines by Kemar Roofe. Ryan Jack will remain sidelined, but he is expected back in training soon.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Kemar Roofe

Suspended: None

Motherwell vs Rangers Predicted XI

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly; Stephen O'Donnell, Bevis Mugabi, Declan Gallagher, Jake Carroll; Allan Campbell, Mark O'Hara, Liam Polworth; Chris Long, Devante Cole, Tony Watt

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

One team hasn't won in the league since the end of October. The other team have won every league game since mid-September.

There's only one way this game is going to end - a comfortable win for the runaway league leaders.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Rangers