Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Motherwell will welcome Rangers to Fir Park for a matchday 12 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with St. Mirren on Wednesday. All four goals came after the halftime break, with Tony Watt and Eamonn Brophy each scoring a brace to ensure the spoils were shared.

Rangers were also held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen on home turf. Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier got on the scoresheet to help the capital side snatch a draw from a two-goal deficit.

Steven Gerrard's side still lead the way at the summit of the standings with 24 points garnered from 11 matches while Motherwell are in sixth spot on 15 points.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 50 wins from their last 70 matches against Motherwell. The two sides shared the spoils on 15 occasions while Sunday's hosts have just five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September when goals from Fashion Sakala and Kaiyne Woolery saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw on matchday six of the current campaign.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run in the league while Rangers have gone five games without defeat in all competitions.

Motherwell form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Motherwell vs Rangers Team News

Motherwell

Robbie Crawford (ankle) is the only injury concern for the home side. There are no suspension worries for Motherwell.

Juhani Ojala was withdrawn early in the game against St. Mirren and is a doubt for Rangers' visit.

Injury: Robbie Crawford

Doubtful: Juhani Ojala

Suspension: None

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue), Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are the only fitness concerns for manager Steven Gerrard.

Ryan Jack is a doubt with a calf injury.

Injury: Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Ryan Jack

Suspension: None

Motherwell vs Rangers Predicted XI

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Nathan McGinley, Bevis Mugabi, Sondre Johansen, Stephen O'Donnell; Callum Slattery, Liam Grimshaw, Sean Goss; Tony Watt, Connor Shields, Kaiyne Woolery

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have not been at their best this season but they should still have too much firepower for Motherwell.

The home side are hanging on to the final Championship playoff spot and this could spur them to go all out for a win against the defending champions. However, we are backing the capital side to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Rangers

