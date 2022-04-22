Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Motherwell and Rangers will battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership Championship playoffs on Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their sixth-place finish in the regular season. Rangers finished the regular season in second spot and are currently six points behind arch-rivals Celtic in their quest to retain their league crown.

The capital side secured a morale-boosting win over their city rivals in the semifinals of the Scottish Cup last Sunday.

Scott Arfield equalized in the 78th minute to force extra-time after Greg Taylor had put Celtic ahead in the 64th minute. An own goal by Carl Starfelt saw the 'Gers' secure progress to the final, where they will take on Hearts.

Motherwell ended the regular season with a 2-2 draw away to Livingston in a game that decided who would occupy the final Championship playoff spot.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 55 wins from their last 72 matches against Motherwell. Saturday's hosts have just five wins to their name, while 16 matches in the past have ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in February 2022 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Motherwell form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Motherwell vs Rangers Team News

Motherwell

Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire have both been sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Barry Maguire, Nathan McGinley

Suspension: None

Rangers

Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi have been sidelined by fitness concerns.

Injuries: Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander

Unavailable: Nanmdi Oforborh

Suspension: None

Motherwell vs Rangers Predicted XI

Motherwell (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Jake Carroll, Ricki Lamie, Sondre Johansen, Bevis Mugabi; Sean Richard Goss, Callum Slaterry, Dean Cornelius; Joseph Efford, Kevin van Veen, Connor Shields

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are currently flying high and are expected to claim the win on Saturday. Anything other than victory for the defending champions could end their title aspirations and they are likely to start the game strongly.

Motherwell have continental qualification in their sights and a win could take them to the top four. Games involving the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs, with each of the last six matches seeing both sides find the back of the net. We are backing this trend to continue in a comfortable victory for Rangers.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Rangers

