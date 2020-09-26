Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | SPFL 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers are back in domestic action on Sunday, after a convincing 5-0 win in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. Rangers had traveled to Tilburg in the Netherlands, where they beat Willem II 4-0.

In the league, Rangers have won six of the first eight games, while drawing the other two.

Steven Gerrard's side conceded their first league goals last weekend in a 2-2 draw at Hibernian, which effectively handed back the early reins to Celtic. Rangers' great rivals are now one point behind them with a game in hand.

Motherwell vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Motherwell have won just three of the last 44 competitive fixtures between these two sides, with Rangers having won 30 of those. So it is clear that it is going to be a big ask for the Steelmen to get anything out of Sunday's game.

Motherwell were impressive in the league last weekend, as they traveled to Pittodrie to smash Aberdeen 3-0. They find themselves in eighth place in the early league table though, having only won twice in the opening eight games.

But in midweek, they crashed out of the Europa League, after a 3-0 loss to Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Motherwell vs Rangers Team News

Motherwell

Jake Carroll ruptured his achilles before lockdown, and is pushing for a return to action, but will miss this game. Charles Dunne and Liam Donnelly will also miss this game for Motherwell.

Bevis Mugabi was suspended for the trip to Israel in the Europa League in midweek, and is expected to slot back in as part of the back three.

Injured: Jake Carroll, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers boss Gerrard has no new injury worries to deal with, when compared to the trip to the Netherlands.

Ryan Kent scored one, assisted another, and won a penalty in the Netherlands, with the young English winger supremely high on confidence at this moment. Croatian defender Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Motherwell vs Rangers

Predicted XIs

Motherwell (3-5-2): Trevor Carson; Declan Gallagher, Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie; Stephen O'Donnell, Mark O'Hara, Allan Campbell, Lian Polworth, Liam Grimshaw; Tony Watt, Callum Lang

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Motherwell vs Rangers Prediction

The head-to-head record has shown how tough Motherwell have historically found it, to beat Rangers. Now, add in the fact that Gerrard's side are miserly, and don't really concede too many cheap goals, and you will see what a monumental task Motherwell face.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Rangers