"MOTM for me", "Won every ball!" - Liverpool fans thrilled with 30-year-old star's performance 

Liverpool kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield on Saturday.

Diogo Jota and Fabinho found the back of the net for Jurgen Klopp's side to take them to the top of the table for a brief period of time before Manchester City reclaimed their place at the top with a 2-0 win against Burnley.

The two title chasers are separated by just one point and we can expect a cracker of a game when they meet next week at the Etihad in what could be the game that decides the title race.

The Reds were far from their best against Watford but still managed to ensure that they secured the all-important three points.

While Jota might have made the headlines thanks to his first-half strike and penalty win in the second half which was converted calmly by Fabinho, Roberto Firmino also had a brilliant game.

The 30-year-old has often been hailed as 'el Systemino' by fans for what he brings to the game and against Watford, the Brazilian attacker once again showed why he remains a key cog in Klopp's machine.

He looked back to his best today. The pressing monster. #YNWA FIRMINO APPRECIATION TWEETHe looked back to his best today. The pressing monster. #LFC FIRMINO APPRECIATION TWEETHe looked back to his best today. The pressing monster. #LFC #YNWA https://t.co/SOaORkpfrN

Firmino's role in the team has never just been about goals and assists, which is why his performances often go unnoticed and overshadowed by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

But without Firmino's selfless play, work rate, vision and intelligent pressing, the likes of Salah and Mane would never have enjoyed the space to hurt the opposition.

Over the past couple of years, Firmino has seen his stock fall significantly, but the 30-year-old came up with a performance against Watford that proves he is still one of the most important players at Anfield.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at seeing their beloved number nine return to his best.

Here are some tweets from Liverpool fans, including former Reds defenders Jamie Carragher and Jose Enrique:

Michael Kemp @kempsion @Carra23 @LFC Bobby MOTM for me. His link up play, defensive positioning today and work rate all top draw. What a player. Helped Jota free himself up on attack for pretty much the entire game. @Carra23 @LFC Bobby MOTM for me. His link up play, defensive positioning today and work rate all top draw. What a player. Helped Jota free himself up on attack for pretty much the entire game.

Vik @LFCVik2 firmino winning every ball firmino winning every ball

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Firmino and thiago today our two best players for me Firmino and thiago today our two best players for me

DJ™️ @ChiesaLFC Nah can’t believe I’m watching 17/18 Firmino again. Nah can’t believe I’m watching 17/18 Firmino again.

Samuel @SamueILFC Gomez and Firmino starting, love to see it. Gomez and Firmino starting, love to see it.

. @ftblarj Roberto Firmino always steps up in games that matter and in the business end of the season. Give this man a new contract ASAP! What a performance so far Roberto Firmino always steps up in games that matter and in the business end of the season. Give this man a new contract ASAP! What a performance so far🇧🇷 https://t.co/WTx1UQBKIX

Red @TaintlessRed Firmino's performance today so far might be in in Klopp's mind when he decides upon who starts vs City. When his touch is good like today and he's fresh he offers such a unique challenge for the opposition. I said before NT break I'd start Bobby vs City and he's confirmed why. Firmino's performance today so far might be in in Klopp's mind when he decides upon who starts vs City. When his touch is good like today and he's fresh he offers such a unique challenge for the opposition. I said before NT break I'd start Bobby vs City and he's confirmed why.

by far the best defensive false 9 box to box inverted false 10 centre forward striker in the world Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveiraby far the best defensive false 9 box to box inverted false 10 centre forward striker in the world https://t.co/85yNzgjEfS

. @_Riddxck If we continue to play with goal scoring wide men it’s crucial we get a similar player to Firmino, the balance in our attack feels so much better If we continue to play with goal scoring wide men it’s crucial we get a similar player to Firmino, the balance in our attack feels so much better

Liverpool need to sort out Roberto Firmino's contract situation

Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool has been a much-discussed matter in recent weeks, but both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also have their contracts expiring in the summer of 2023.

Firmino has struggled for consistency and lack of end product over the last couple of years and has also seen added competition brought in for places in the form of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

"Bobby! I was given this nickname here, it’s very affectionate. I ended up embracing it as it’s easy to say and it caught on here. It’s used affectionately, I like it." Roberto Firmino on his nickname:"Bobby! I was given this nickname here, it’s very affectionate. I ended up embracing it as it’s easy to say and it caught on here. It’s used affectionately, I like it." #awlive [lfc] Roberto Firmino on his nickname:"Bobby! I was given this nickname here, it’s very affectionate. I ended up embracing it as it’s easy to say and it caught on here. It’s used affectionately, I like it." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/WCXcpjrVhw

However, the 30-year-old remains a unique player who is virtually impossible to replace and it is quite evident that he loves the club.

Liverpool should have no second thoughts over offering a new contract to the fan-favourite and need to sort out the situation as soon as possible.

