"MOTM for me", "Won every ball!" - Liverpool fans thrilled with 30-year-old star's performance 

Liverpool kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield on Saturday.
Diogo Jota and Fabinho found the back of the net for Jurgen Klopp's side to take them to the top of the table for a brief period of time before Manchester City reclaimed their place at the top with a 2-0 win against Burnley.
The two title chasers are separated by just one point and we can expect a cracker of a game when they meet next week at the Etihad in what could be the game that decides the title race.
The Reds were far from their best against Watford but still managed to ensure that they secured the all-important three points.
While Jota might have made the headlines thanks to his first-half strike and penalty win in the second half which was converted calmly by Fabinho, Roberto Firmino also had a brilliant game.
The 30-year-old has often been hailed as 'el Systemino' by fans for what he brings to the game and against Watford, the Brazilian attacker once again showed why he remains a key cog in Klopp's machine.
Firmino's role in the team has never just been about goals and assists, which is why his performances often go unnoticed and overshadowed by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
But without Firmino's selfless play, work rate, vision and intelligent pressing, the likes of Salah and Mane would never have enjoyed the space to hurt the opposition.
Over the past couple of years, Firmino has seen his stock fall significantly, but the 30-year-old came up with a performance against Watford that proves he is still one of the most important players at Anfield.
Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at seeing their beloved number nine return to his best.
Here are some tweets from Liverpool fans, including former Reds defenders Jamie Carragher and Jose Enrique:
Liverpool need to sort out Roberto Firmino's contract situation
Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool has been a much-discussed matter in recent weeks, but both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also have their contracts expiring in the summer of 2023.
Firmino has struggled for consistency and lack of end product over the last couple of years and has also seen added competition brought in for places in the form of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.
However, the 30-year-old remains a unique player who is virtually impossible to replace and it is quite evident that he loves the club.
Liverpool should have no second thoughts over offering a new contract to the fan-favourite and need to sort out the situation as soon as possible.