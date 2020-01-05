Mourinho considering 'intelligent' window, looking at various strikers: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup | 5th January 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

José Mourinho apparently wants an intelligent transfer window at Spurs in January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup for the day. José Mourinho’s side are all set to face off with Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, but the Portuguese boss may have one eye on the transfer window following the hamstring injury to the talismanic Harry Kane. Here are today’s stories.

Mourinho planning 'intelligent' transfer window

The Independent is reporting that José Mourinho has suggested that Spurs could be in for an 'intelligent' transfer window in January, meaning no quick fixes and the likelihood of sales being needed before any new blood is brought in.

The report suggests that Mourinho is on the same page as Spurs head honcho Daniel Levy, and the Portuguese is quoted as saying that he understands that this won’t be his last transfer window at Tottenham – and thus he wants to make the correct decisions. It does also state that Mourinho definitely wishes to add to his squad, which will likely only fuel more rumours in the days to come.

Spurs contact Willian?

The Express is reporting that Tottenham have apparently contacted Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian with regard to a move to North London, as he’s out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, as the Blues’ policy of only offering players over the age of 30 one-year extensions may force him to look elsewhere.

Interestingly, Willian isn’t the most popular player with Spurs fans, as he infamously snubbed them for Chelsea after completing a medical at White Hart Lane back in 2013. The report states that José Mourinho may convince him to move, but Chelsea also want to re-sign him. However, may have to break their usual rules in order to do so.

3 strikers on the radar to counter losing Harry Kane

Understandably, Spurs fans are worried about how their club will cope without Harry Kane, who has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring tear. TeamTalk – via ESPN, Calciomercato and Kicker – is reporting that José Mourinho may have three strikers on his radar to help ease everyone’s worries.

The names? Inter Milan’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, who is on loan at Flamengo, AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, and Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcácer. Barbosa has been linked with West Ham and Chelsea too – so if Spurs want him they may have a fight on their hands – but it’s Alcácer who seems to be more heavily rumoured, as other news outlets are suggesting a loan move for the Spaniard is possible, particularly with Dortmund now signing hotshot Norwegian Erling Braut Håland.

Mourinho interested in Thomas Lemar?

HITC – via Foot Mercato – is suggesting that both Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in a move for Atlético Madrid’s French winger Thomas Lemar, who is currently out of favour with Atléti boss Diego Simeone. Lemar – who cost the Spanish side around £ 52m in 2018 – has struggled in Spain, and Simeone has suggested he might leave in the near future.

The report does suggest that any move Spurs make could be a loan one, however, as the club may struggle to pay the Frenchman’s wages. At just 24 years old though, he could be a strong signing for José Mourinho, as he’s got plenty of time on his side to get back to form.

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog