Mourinho decides on midfielder's future, tension at Real Madrid between Perez and Zidane over World Cup winner and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 27th January 2020

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Mourinho confirms Lo Celso decision

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club will sign Giovanni Lo Celso permanently as the Argentine has become an important player for the Lilywhites in the past few weeks.

The Portuguese coach stated that the former Real Betis midfielder has made it an easy decision for the club to sign him permanently as he praised the youngster for his ability to learn quickly after the arrive of the former Real Madrid manager in London. Mourinho told reporters,

"I think the boy is earning the decision [to sign him]."

"He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option."

"Incredible evolution since I arrived. Barely played a game, I think he played against Red Star Belgrade, with me a little bit difficult to come in the first few weeks."

"But he understood what we wanted. Good learner, good kid."

"By himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option. That's normal, he earned it."

Internal tension at Real Madrid over Pogba

According to reports from France, there was some tension between Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane regarding the purchase of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The French manager wanted his compatriot at Real Madrid but Perez was strongly opposed to the idea. Thankfully for the Merengues, however, the relationship between the two is now much better instead of being far worse.

Mourinho wants Bale

Tottenham manager Mourinho wants Gareth Bale back in London, according to a report from Express. The Portuguese wants to bolster his attack after Harry Kane’s injury and has put Bale at the top of his list.

The Welshman’s wages, however, could be a problem.

