Mourinho responds to Paul Pogba's comments on his tactics: 'He is no longer the second captain'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    26 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST


Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Prior to Manchester United's defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County, Jose Mourinho was involved in a bit of a verbal tug-of-war with Frenchman Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese manager has now given his verdict on Pogba and his vice-captaincy at Manchester United after the midfielder commented on the need for United to attack more after their draw at home to the Wolves.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United played out a draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and now stand at seventh place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The hosts were outplayed by the visitors, something manager Jose Mourinho did not appreciate, especially in the presence of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson who was at Old Trafford for the first time since his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

The Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

Pogba responded to Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

When asked why the team isn't attacking more, he said: "I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me."

"I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing."

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has now responded to Paul Pogba's criticism after the Wolves draw saying that he has decided that Pogba can no longer be the vice-captain of the team. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese said, "The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore."

"But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself."

"I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just one decision that I don't have to explain."

The Carabao Cup game against Derby County also saw the France international missing from the squad and Ashley Young taking the captain armband. Pogba was spotted watching the game from the stands.

What next for United?

The exit from the Carabao Cup may have been the last straw for a lot of fans, not just because of the loss but the fact that United looked like the mediocre Championship side rather than one of the best teams in the top flight of English football.

His relationship with Paul Pogba continues to go on a downward spiral but a transfer, if that is what Mourinho will want, would be an irresponsible move given the Frenchman's incredible form at the World Cup and the fact that big clubs like Barcelona are keen on signing him.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
