5 reasons why Jose Mourinho’s days at Manchester United could be numbered

Manchester United endured a humiliating loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. United had started their new Premier League well, defeating Leicester City 2-1 in their opening game. They were the favourites to dismantle Brighton, who had not started the season well.

Instead, Brighton inflicted a 3-2 defeat on the Red Devils, ripping them apart in a fascinating display of pressing football. United had 67% possession and attempted 572 passes with 84% accuracy. Brighton, on the other hand, played 283 passes with 64% accuracy. Brighton had 6 shots in the game, with 3 on target and scored 3 goals. United had 9 shots, with 3 on target and scored through Lukaku and a Pogba penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

What the statistics do not show is that United were clueless in attack, disoriented in defence and uninspired in the middle. They showed a lack of intent that was alarming, to say the least. While all the players were at fault, it is only fair that the manager’s tactics and preparations be questioned.

Mourinho has been sulking since the start of the summer and seems to be headed the only way he knows in his third season. While it is just the second game of the season and fans and critics can get carried away, we cannot ignore the 5 signs which indicate that he could be counting his days at Manchester United.

#5 Signs from the past

Deja vu?

Mourinho wants a defender and a frontman in and wants a winger out of the club. He is aghast after his club’s failure to fulfil his wishes. Sounds familiar? Well, it happened in Chelsea at the flag end of Mourinho’s first stint with the London Club.

Before he left Real Madrid, there was reports of dissent with star players, public criticism of underperformers. Before he left Chelsea in his second stint at the London Club, there were similar signs. Mourinho might be the Special One, but he could also be called the Consistent One when it comes to termination of contract.

This summer, Mourinho has cried out loud for a defender and a front man in the mould of Perisic; he also seemed to want Martial out of the club. As such, United fans cannot help but notice the recurrence of the sour, foul-mouthed Mourinho of old, as the Portuguese has been venting out his frustration since the start of the preseason.

If history is anything to go by, and with Mourinho history has been repeated again and again, we might be seeing the start of the end of the Special One at Old Trafford.

