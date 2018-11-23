Casillas not telling truth about Real Madrid bust-up, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas have found themselves at a war of words over a bust-up that happened in the 2012-13 season during their time together at the Santiago Bernebau.

Casillas had opened up about Mourinho's conduct at Real Madrid, claiming that he brought a lot of tension to the dressing room and that he now feels he should've confronted the manager then and there.

Mourinho responded to Casillas' recent claims by saying that his comments sound like that of a player who is at the end of his career, according to Report.

In case you didn't know...

Legendary goalkeeper Casillas was dropped midway through the 2012-13 season by Mourinho, in favor of Diego Lopez, reportedly over personal issues.

Mourinho had several disputes with the Spanish goalkeeper, who was relegated to the bench even after he recovered from an injury, with Adan and, later, Diego Lopez deputizing in that period.

Mourinho's spell with Real Madrid was filled with controversial moments and he had several bust-ups with senior players of the team like Casillas, Ramos and Pepe.

The heart of the matter...

Casillas recently spoke to Universo Valdano channel Vamos and claimed that Mourinho had created a toxic atmosphere at the club.

He also accepted that he regrets not having faced the manager back then and if it would've happened all over again 'he would've taken the bull by the horns and faced Mourinho', MARCA reported.

Mourinho hit back at the goalkeeper, claiming that the player is not revealing the truth about their bust-up and that he did confront the manager, but 'secretly'.

He told Report: (Via: BeSoccer)

"This interview is typical of someone who is at the end of his career, as regards what he says about me, when he says he never confronted me ... that is not true."

He added:

"Yes he faced me and in a way that is better than anyone: hidden."

What's next?

The personal issues that emerged between Mourinho and Casillas do not seem to have been resolved even though 6 years have gone by since the incident occurred.

Will Mourinho's claims invite more revelations from the World Cup winning goalkeeper? We will have to see.

Meanwhile Mourinho's Manchester United host Crystal Palace in their Premier League fixture tomorrow.