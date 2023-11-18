Mozambique vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Mozambique welcome Algeria to the Estádio do Zimpeto in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Both teams enjoyed a winning start to their qualification campaign, with the hosts registering a 3-2 away win over Botswana on Thursday. The visitors recorded a 3-1 home win over Somalia in their campaign opener, with Baghdad Bounedjah and Islam Slimani adding goals after Ahmed Abdullahi Abdi's own goal in the second minute gave them an early lead.

Both teams will play for the last time this year in a competitive game and will look to sign off with a win before they play in the Africa Cup of Nations group stages in January.

Mozambique vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just three times in all competitions thus far, with two of the meetings being friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with two wins, while just one game has gone the hosts' way.

They have met just once in the 21st century, with that meeting coming in the African Nations Championship in January this year. The visitors registered a 1-0 win in the group stage meeting.

Mozambique have just two wins in their last 14 home games in all competitions. In the World Cup qualifiers, they have failed to score in two of their last three home outings.

Algeria head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten run, recording six wins. They have won four of their last five away games in all competitions.

In the World Cup qualifiers, the visitors have won three games on the trot in their travels, keeping as many clean sheets.

Mozambique vs Algeria Prediction

Os Mambas have lost just once in their last five games in all competitions, with that loss coming in a friendly against Nigeria. At home, they have just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering four defeats.

Clêsio Bauque, who scored the opener against Botswana on Thursday, has picked up a knee injury in training and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

The Desert Warriors kickstarted their campaign with an impressive home win and will look to build on it. There are no fresh absentees for Djamel Belmadi and he is likely to stick with a similar starting XI that won him the campaign opener.

Both teams head into the match in good form, but considering the visitors' away form and better record in the World Cup qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-2 Algeria.

Mozambique vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Islam Slimani to score or assist any time - Yes