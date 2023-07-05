Mozambique vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7th 2023

Mozambique will get their 2023 COSAFA Cup campaign underway against Angola at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.

Mozambique finished fourth in the previous year's competition, suffering a 4-2 defeat to Senegal on penalties in the third-place playoff match. Angola failed to make it past the group stage last time around.

Angola are three-time champions, last lifting the COSAFA Cup in 2004. Mozambique have never been crowned the champions in the competition and finished as runners-up twice, in 2008 and 2015.

Mozambique last played in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June. Goals from Geny Catamo and Clesio Bauque helped them record a 2-0 win over Rwanda. Angola also recorded a 2-1 win over Central African Republic in their AFCON qualifier last month, with Kialonda Gaspar and Milson finding the back of the net.

Mozambique vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions since 1980. They have contested these games closely with as many as 11 games ending in draws. Angola have a narrow 7-5 lead in wins.

Mozambique are unbeaten in their last five meetings against their western rivals, recording two wins.

They have met thrice in the COSAFA Cup and the head-to-head record is perfectly even with one win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

The last 10 meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Mozambique have kept five clean sheets in their last eight meetings against Angola.

Both teams have just one win from their last six games in all competitions. Angola have suffered just one defeat in that period, while Mozambique have four defeats to their name.

Mozambique vs Angola Prediction

Mozambique have just a couple of wins to their name in 11 games since August last year. Os Mambas have conceded 11 goals in their last six games in all competitions and have failed to score twice in that period. They have been the better side in recent meetings against Angola with just one defeat since 1998.

Palancas Negras have suffered just one defeat in 11 games since last July. They have been the second-best team against Mozambique recently, scoring just three goals in their last eight games.

Both teams have struggled in their recent games and, considering their poor goalscoring record, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-1 Angola

Mozambique vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Milson to score or assist any time - Yes

