Mozambique vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

Mozambique will entertain Benin at Estádio do Zimpeto in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Saturday.

Mozambique vs Benin Preview

This game is for one of the few remaining tickets to the tournament, with both teams having the possibility of qualifying. Senegal (13 points) have clinched the first ticket of Group L while Mozambique and Benin sit second and third with seven and five points respectively. Fourth-placed Rwanda have been eliminated.

Os Mambas hold the psychological advantage, having won the reverse match 1-0 on the road in Cotonou. A draw outcome would be enough for the home side to snatch the group’s second ticket. Mozambique are eying a return to the continental showpiece 13 years after their last appearance in 2010.

Benin are on a must-win mission. Any result besides victory would spell their outright elimination. In fact, they failed to exploit their home advantage on several occasions, losing against Mozambique and drawing twice against Rwanda and Senegal. They now face an uphill battle of claiming full points away from home.

Les Ecureuils stunned the continent when they reached the quarterfinals in their fourth participation in 2019. However, they were unable to follow it up, as they failed to qualify for the 2021 edition. Benin have been unsuccessful in their last five trips, recording three losses and conceding nine goals against four.

Mozambique vs Benin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mozambique have won once against Benin while their only other clash ended in a draw.

Mozambique have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home.

Mozambique have scored five times and conceded thrice in their last five matches.

Benin have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Mozambique have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Benin have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Mozambique vs Benin Prediction

Mozambique will leave no stone unturned to seal a favorable outcome. We expect a huge crowd at the Zimpeto stadium to cheer their team to victory. Geny Catamo is the hosts’ main attacking threat, with two goals scored so far in the campaign.

Benin are hoping to snatch a shock win in Maputo. Coach Gernot Rohr has been reiterating motivational speeches destined for the players. He was appointed in February after departing the Super Eagles of Nigeria but there are reports he could be fired if he fails to qualify the team.

Mozambique come into the match as the favourites based on form, home advantage, and momentum.

Prediction: Mozambique 3-1 Benin

Mozambique vs Benin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mozambique to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mozambique to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Benin to score - Yes