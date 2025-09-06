Mozambique vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Mozambique will host Botswana at the Estadio do Zimpeto on Monday in another round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in their qualifying campaign in recent games but remain hopeful of securing a top-two finish in Group G, where they currently sit third with 12 points from seven matches.

Ad

They suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Uganda in their recent group game on Friday. Mozambique also lost 5-1 to group leaders Algeria in the round before that and will be desperate to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Botswana have endured a more rocky qualification campaign with direct advancement to the World Cup now practically out of their reach. They were beaten 3-1 by Algeria last time out. Botswana headed into the break with the scores level at 1-1 thanks to Tebogo Kopelang's equalizer before their opponents scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the contest to snatch all three points.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit fifth in Group G, are three points behind their midweek opponents and will be keen to draw level with a win on Monday.

Mozambique vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between the two nations. Mozambique have won 14 of those games while Botswana have won just three times with their other five contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2024 COSAFA Cup with the hosts winning the group-stage clash 3-1.

The visitors' last win in this fixture came back in March 2010 when they beat Mozambique 1-0 in a friendly clash.

Mozambique have the worst defensive record in Group G so far with 15 goals conceded in seven matches.

Ad

Mozambique vs Botswana Prediction

The Mambas are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have however had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances of a positive result on Monday.

The Zebras' latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They, however, sit 36 places behind their midweek opponents in the FIFA rankings and could lose this one due to the difference in quality.

Ad

Prediction: Mozambique 2-1 Botswana

Mozambique vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mozambique

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More