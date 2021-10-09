Mozambique vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Mozambique and Cameroon will meet at the Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Monday.

The two teams had squared off at Stade Omnisports in the reverse fixture on Friday. While Mozambique got their first goal in the second round of the qualifying campaign, Cameroon scored thrice to record their second win of the campaign.

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bagged a brace, while Geny Cipriano Catamo pulled one back from Mozambique in the 80th minute. Karl Toko Ekambi was the other goalscorer for Camerooon.

🇲🇿Mozambique OsMambas @moz_osmambas Geny Catamo gets the first goal⚽ for Mozambique 🇲🇿 in this qualifying matches Geny Catamo gets the first goal⚽ for Mozambique 🇲🇿 in this qualifying matches https://t.co/tyE5LPaEBL

Mozambique vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. Cameroon have a 100 per cent record against Os Mambas. Two games were part of the CAN qualifying fixtures last year, ending in 4-1 and 2-0 wins for Cameroon. Friday's meeting was the first encounter between the two sides in the World Cup qualifiers, which ended in a 3-1 win for Cameroon.

Mozambique form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Cameroon form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Mozambique vs Cameroon Team News

Mozambique

There are no injury concerns for the home side for this encounter. We expect the hosts to field a similar squad for the game in the reverse fixture on Friday.

However, defender Danilo Muzé picked up a straight red card coming on as a second-half substitute in the last outing and is suspended for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Danilo Muzé

Cameroon

Out of the 28-man squad announced for the two qualifying games this month, only Paul-Georges Ntep is ruled out on account of injury. Ignatius Ganago was also called up by coach Toni Conceição.

With the team recording a 3-1 win on Friday, we expect that the starting XI will be more or less the same here.

Lions Indomptable @LIndomptables À noter que Paul-Georges Ntep ne participera à ce stage à cause d'une blessure en club. Le Sélectionneur Antonio Conceicao a appelé Ignatius Ganago pour le remplacer. À noter que Paul-Georges Ntep ne participera à ce stage à cause d'une blessure en club. Le Sélectionneur Antonio Conceicao a appelé Ignatius Ganago pour le remplacer. https://t.co/lVbaxX8EYj

Injuries: Paul-Georges Ntep

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mozambique vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Mozambique Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hernâni Siluane; Martinho Thauzene, Fidel, Norberto; Reinildo Mandava, Shaquille Nangy, Nené, Luis Miquissone; Dayo António, Ocazias Nhaca, Estevao Novela

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Omossola; Charles Castelleto, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ngoumo Ngameleu, Yvan Neyou; Aboubakar Vincent, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi

Mozambique vs Cameroon Prediction

Mozambique scored their first goal of the campaign and will be looking to build on the momentum to find the back of the net here as well. Cameroon are placed second in the Group D standings and a win here would go a long way in helping them secure top spot.

Both teams make a trip to Morocco for this game and that could have an impact on the outcome of the game. But all things considered, a win for Cameroon looks like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon.

Edited by Nived Zenith