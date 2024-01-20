Mozambique vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Mozambique will face Ghana at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Monday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stages.

The Mambas kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-2 draw against Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny last Sunday. They were then beaten 3-0 by a clinical Cape Verde side in their last game, with a catalogue of errors at the back compounding matters for Chiquinho Conde's side.

Ghana, meanwhile, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their group opener and had looked set to be headed toward a draw before their opponents scored the winner in additional time. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second group game, with Mohamed Kudus' efforts in either half ultimately undone by individual errors from the Black Stars.

The Black Stars and Mozambique sit third and fourth respectively in the group table with just one point from an obtainable six. The winner of next week's clash will advance automatically to the last 16 of the tournament provided Egypt fail to beat group leaders Cape Verde elsewhere.

Mozambique vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Mozambique and Ghana. The Black Stars are undefeated in all six matchups, picking up four wins and two draws.

The two teams last faced off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash back in March 2016 which ended goalless.

Mozambique are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Mambas have the worst defensive record in Group B so far with a goal concession tally of five.

The Black Stars were ranked 61st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 50 places above their midweek opponents.

Mozambique vs Ghana Prediction

Mozambique are without a win in their last four matches and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have had their struggles in this fixture but will be looking to triumph now when it matters the most.

Similarly, Ghana are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last seven. Despite underwhelming performances in their previous two games, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Black Stars win this one.

Prediction: Mozambique 0-2 Ghana

Mozambique vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)