Mozambique vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2023

Mozambique will host Lesotho at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023 COSAFA Cup campaign.

Mozambique headed into the sub-continental campaign in shaky form and then kicked off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Angola. They fell behind just three minutes after kickoff before Dayo Antonio came off the bench to score a late leveler minutes after his introduction.

Mozambique sit third in the group standings with one point and will be looking to add to that tally next week.

Lesotho, meanwhile, kicked off their COSAFA Cup campaign on a winning note, beating Mauritius 2-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday. Neo Mokhachane opened the scoring for the Likuena early in the game before Sera Motebang came off the bench to double their advantage deep into additional time.

Veselin Jelusic's men sit atop Group C with three points. They will be targeting another victory on Monday to strengthen their grip at the top.

Mozambique vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between the two nations. Mozambique have won nine of those games while Lesotho have won three times. Their other four matchups have ended in draws.

Lesotho are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Mozambique have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

The Likuena are one of three teams in the COSAFA Cup to keep a clean sheet in their group opener.

The Mambas have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six games across all competitions.

Mozambique were ranked 117th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 35 places above their midweek opponents.

Mozambique vs Lesotho Prediction

Mozambique are on a three-game unbeaten streak, although they have won just one of their last seven outings across all competitions. They have, however, performed well in this fixture of late and will be hopeful of a result here.

Lesotho's latest result ended a five-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the Mambas win this one.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-0 Lesotho

Mozambique vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mozambique

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last nine matchups)

