Mozambique vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Mozambique and Malawi are set to square off at the Stade de l'Amitie in Benin in their last FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

Neither team have been able to hit form in their previous outings as Mozambique have failed to record a single win in their qualifying campaign so far, with Malawi having just one win to their name.

Mozambique suffered a 3-0 loss against Group D leaders Ivory Coast on Sunday while Malawi were hammered 4-0 at home by Cameroon. Both teams will be looking to conclude their campaigns on a good note, so we expect them to have a strong outing here.

CAF @CAF_Online



6️⃣ spots in the 2022



Here’s our busy schedule 👇



#WorldCup GROUP STAGES’ FINAL ROUND DRAMA IS HERE 🔥6️⃣ spots in the 2022 #WCQ third round are left to be decided 👀Here’s our busy schedule 👇 GROUP STAGES’ FINAL ROUND DRAMA IS HERE 🔥6️⃣ spots in the 2022 #WCQ third round are left to be decided 👀Here’s our busy schedule 👇#WorldCup https://t.co/qwo1rGrwwz

Mozambique vs Malawi Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, though 16 of them have been friendly encounters. Malawi have the upper hand at the moment, having recorded nine wins.

Mozambique have been victorious three times while five games between them have ended in draws. Their only competitive meeting came in the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in September at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Malawi emerged victorious thanks to Richard Mbulu's early goal. It was the only win of the campaign for The Flames.

Mozambique form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-L-L-D

Malawi form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-L-W-L

Mozambique vs Malawi Team News

Mozambique

Melque and Kamo-Kamo missed the game against Ivory Coast on account of injuries and are expected to be ruled out here as well. Os Mambas will be hoping their squad has enough firepower to secure their first win of the campaign.

Injuries: Melque, Kamo-Kamo

Suspension: None

Malawi

John Banda picked up a straight red card against Cameroon and will be suspended for the game. Dennis Chembezi and Hassan Kajoke remain the only absentees on account of injuries for Malawi.

Injuries: Dennis Chembezi, Hassan Kajoke

Suspension: John Banda

Mozambique vs Malawi Predicted XI

Mozambique Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ernan; Reinildo, Martinho, Francisco Simbine, Fidel de Sousa, David Malembana; Shaquille, Manuel Kambala, Luis Miquissone, Geny Catamo; Dayo Antonio

Malawi Predicted XI (5-4-1): Richard Chipuwa; Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Limbikani Mzava, Francis Mulimbika; Chikoti Chirwa, Peter Banda, Hassan Kajoke, John Banda; Khuda Muyaba

Mozambique vs Malawi Prediction

Mozambique and Malawi have both suffered inconsistencies at both ends of the pitch. Mozambique have scored just one goal and let in eight while the Malawi have scored twice and conceded 11 times.

When the two sides clash on Tuesday, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mozambique 1-1 Malawi

Edited by Peter P