Mozambique vs Niger prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The return of the international break will see Mozambique take on Niger at the Stade de la Capitale in Mauritania on Wednesday night.

Mozambique are out of the running for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after winning just one of their six qualifying games, extending their wait for a first World Cup appearance.

The Mambas will now turn their attention to a friendly match against Niger as both sides gear up for the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Like their hosts, Niger will not participate in the upcoming World Cup after winning just two of their qualifying games, with both wins coming against last-placed Djibouti. They are also yet to make their debut in the prestigious international tournament.

Niger last qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations back in 2013. They will now be looking to end their run of absences this year and will begin their preparations for that on Wednesday.

Mozambique vs Niger Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Mozambique and Niger. Both meetings came back in 2014 in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The two sides played out 1-1 draws on both occasions, ultimately failing to qualify for the main tournament.

Mozambique Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Niger Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Mozambique vs Niger Team News

Mozambique

Edson Mexer will have a chance to return to action this week after falling out of favor at club level over the past two months.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Niger

Former Ghana U17 international Najeeb Yakubu has been called up to the Niger national team but will not be able to honor the invitation due to hostilities in Ukraine as he plays his club football for Vorskla Poltava.

Abdoul Aziz Ibrahim has been dropped from the squad after failing to find the net for his country in over a year.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Najeeb Yakubu

Suspended: None

Mozambique vs Niger Predicted XI

Mozambique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ernan; Zainadine Junior, Edmilson Dove, Edson Mexer, Reinildo Isnald Mandava; Manuel Kambala, Shaquille, Witi; Domingues, Clesio Bauque, Reginaldo Faife

Niger Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naim Van Attenhoven; Abdoulaye Boureima, Chris Lybohy, Karim Doudou, Rahim Alhassane; Amadou Wonkoye, Amadou Hassane Adamou, Ousmande Diabate; Victorien Adebayor, Daniel Sosah, Amadou Moutari

Mozambique vs Niger Prediction

Mozambique's latest result ended a seven-game winless run across all competitions which saw them lose six times and fail to score in five of those matches.

Niger ended the last international break with back-to-back unbeaten outings, drawing 1-1 against Burkina Faso and thrashing Djibouti 7-2. While they tend to crumble against stronger sides, they have a fairly decent record against weaker opposition and could come out on top this week.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-2 Niger

